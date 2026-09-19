What X-Factors Could Shape No. 24 Oklahoma's Contest Against New Mexico?

Mateer’s Mindset

It seems ridiculous to say, but after his latest disappointment in Ann Arbor, OU quarterback John Mateer has even seen calls for backup Whitt Newbauer’s call-up to the QB1 job. Oklahoma fans can be fickle when their quarterback is average or worse. Just ask Landry Jones or Trevor Knight or Jackson Arnold. The big question today is how does Mateer respond to those cat-calls. More to the point, how does he respond to his own adversity? Sooner Nation didn’t throw that backbreaking interception at Michigan. Nor did they throw the pick six last year against Alabama. Those were on Mateer, and he knows it. Will he truly grow from his mistakes, or does he fold?

— John Hoover

Wrap Up

The defense has been far from Oklahoma’s issue, but the sloppy play from the first half against UTEP spilled over into the first half last week. The Sooners missed 15 tackles against the Miners, per Pro Football Focus, a number that rose to 21 last week in The Big House. OU was already breaking in a few new pieces, and with veteran linebacker Kip Lewis out, the defense will have to work to fully click into place on Saturday night against New Mexico before hitting the road to challenge No. 2 Georgia next week.

— Ryan Chapman

Take Care of the Football

Even after last week’s poor performance, the Sooners are heavy favorites against a quality New Mexico squad. For them to win comfortably, they must not put the ball in harm’s way and give the Lobos hope. Of course, John Mateer threw the back-breaking interception in the fourth quarter that set up Michigan’s game-winning touchdown — but that wasn’t OU’s only costly miscue. Wide receiver Parker Livingstone fumbled in plus territory in the first half, ending an otherwise productive drive. On the play before that, Mateer appeared to fumble, though the referees called it a forward pass. The talent gap between Oklahoma and New Mexico should be great enough for the Sooners to win by a couple of scores. But if the Sooners don’t take care of the ball, things could get interesting.

— Carson Field

Run. The. Football.

This is about much more than just New Mexico. The Sooners went away from the run far too early against Michigan, and paid the price. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said there were plenty of RPO calls that John Mateer read correctly as passes, but far too often those passes didn’t connect. If those RPO plays aren’t working out, then the Sooners need to just call straight-up runs and take the decision out of Mateer’s hands. They need to establish Lloyd Avant, and get Xavier Robinson going. The line also needs to do a more consistent job of opening up holes. With Michael Fasusi expected to be out once again, Ryan Fodje will once again handle the left tackle spot. Fodje needs a strong game there, as does the rest of the line. But more importantly, Arbuckle needs a strong game after the head-scratcher that was the offensive game plan a week ago.

— Ryan Aber

Generate Explosive Plays

Oklahoma's offense is in a bad spot. Things won't be figured out against New Mexico, but consistency has to begin somewhere. With Michael Fasusi out for the second week in a row, the offensive line must protect John Mateer against a havoc-inducing defensive front from the Lobos. OU's skill players will have to step up in the wake of Trell Harris' injury. If those things take place, OU must take advantage of New Mexico's aggressive, but leaky defense. Their defensive explosiveness allowed ranks 125th of 138 nationally — UNM has played Central Michigan and Mercyhurst. While the Sooner offense is reeling, they've been rather consistent at generating explosive plays in two games. That must continue against a defense that's allowed explosives against the Sisters of the Poor.

— Brady Trantham

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