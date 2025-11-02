'When's Enough Gonna Be Enough?' What Brent Venables Said in His Postgame Radio Interview
After arguably his biggest win as a head coach, Oklahoma's Brent Venables was very emotional.
No. 18-ranked OU beat No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, a massive triumph for the Crimson and Cream on several fronts.
It's the Sooners' first road win over a ranked opponent since 2019, and it was widely viewed as a de facto elimination game for the College Football Playoff. OU picked a good time to beat
Here’s what Venables said on his postgame radio show with sideline reporter Chris Plank following the Sooners’ 33-27 victory at Tennessee on Saturday night.
“Can't even put it in proper words and perspective,” an emotional Venables said. “Just the belief of this football team, in the middle of all the noise and everything else and, just another overcoming a week of disappointment last week. I'm not surprised. A team that just came together refused to flinch.
“You know all the moments coming on the road, winning in this league, man, you got to do what winning requires. And when we needed to, able ran the ball, got stops, create turnovers. Not everything went our way tonight. And I'm glad it didn't.
“You know, we're able to overcome and just be able to teach these guys like, when's enough going to be enough? For me. When's enough going to be enough? Put respect on this name across our chest. That's our responsibility, every one of us, to put respect on this name.
“And when the freakin’ last second goes off that clock, what are they gonna say on SportsCenter about this football team? What's the country that loves college football, what are they gonna say about the Sooners?
“I couldn’t be more excited or proud. We talked about the last quarter of our season here, and it is November. Trying to get into a great rhythm here, and when we put it all together, what this team has proven to me is that we can beat anybody in the country.
“And we talked about in any meaningful accomplishment in life, man, it's never easy. And there was nothing easy about tonight. But, man, this is a team that never stopped believing, and that's the biggest thing.
“I mean, we turn the ball over there and hand them another opportunity, but you're a really good football team when you can come on the road and be able to still overcome the things that we're able to overcome tonight.”