Where Will Oklahoma Go After Recent WR Decommitments?

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class is one of the best in the nation, regardless of who you ask.

The Sooners have earned pledges from 21 rising high school seniors, which puts them at No. 3 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2027. Of OU’s 21 commits, 11 of them are ranked as 4-star recruits or better by 247Sports.

Though the class is already well put-together, the Sooners could use some help at wide receiver.

OU saw receiver pledges Demare Dezeurn and Tra’Von Hall flip their commitments to Cal and Ole Miss, respectively on Saturday. Now, Broken Bow, OK, native Greydon Howell is Oklahoma’s lone wide receiver commit on the board.

So where do the Sooners go from here?

Here are some of their options:

Offered prospects

Amarillo Palo Duro's Kyron Brown (10) runs the ball at a Class 5A, Division II high school football playoff game against Canutillo at Canutillo High School in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. | GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

All in all, the Sooners have offered 37 receivers from the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.

Many of them have committed to other schools already, while Howell, of course, is pledged with Oklahoma.

The most recent offer went to Malahn Green, a 5-10, 178-pound uncommitted wideout from St. Louis.

Green is an unranked prospect, per both 247Sports and Rivals, but he has earned offers from Nebraska, Wisconsin, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois and Arkansas State, in addition to OU.

Green’s offer came after Tuesday’s Brent Venables Football Camp, but he had already built rapport with the Sooners’ staff. He took an unofficial visit to Norman on April 21, and he got the chance to attend one of OU’s spring practices.

Another intriguing receiver is Kyron Brown, whose recruitment has blown up recently.

Oklahoma became the third Power Four school to offer Brown on Feb. 20. Since then, he has picked up offers from Texas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Baylor, Colorado and Arkansas.

Brown is a consensus 3-star prospect from Amarillo, TX. As a junior at Palo Duro High School, Brown compiled 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brown took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma in March, just weeks after earning his offer from the Sooners.

Another option

Yukon's Daniel Yebit tries to get by Mustang's Josiah Stevens during the high school game between Mustang and Yukon at Mustang High School in Mustang, Okla., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Yebit, who plays both wide receiver and defensive back, is the top uncommitted player from Oklahoma in the 2027 class.

The Yukon, OK, native attended Tuesday’s camp and primarily competed as a wideout.

Yebit is a consensus 4-star recruit standing 6-1 and weighing 180 pounds. He yields an impressive offer sheet that includes Arizona State, TCU, Texas Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Iowa.

Offensively, Yebit logged 760 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions as a junior at Yukon High School in 2025. He also added 37 tackles, four interceptions, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble while playing cornerback.

Yebit, despite his proven production and local ties, has yet to earn an offer from Oklahoma — on either side of the ball. Given his talent and the situation that OU finds itself in, it’s possible that one comes Yebit’s way in the near future.

More on Howell

Oklahoma WR coach Emmett Jones and 4-star commit Greydon Howell pose for a photo. | Greydon Howell via Twitter/X

There’s no denying that Howell is a great get for the Sooners. Howell is ranked as a 4-star recruit and the No. 406 overall prospect by Rivals.

Oklahoma is recruiting him to play wide receiver, but he has shown the ability to do it all. During his junior season at Broken Bow High School, Howell registered 2,817 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 1,517 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

It’s necessary for Oklahoma to pursue the top players from within the state’s borders, and the Sooners have done that for the 2027 cycle, earning commitments from Howell, offensive linemen Kaeden Penny and Cooper Hackett and cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr.

Even after Dezeurn and Hall’s flips, this isn’t the time for Oklahoma to panic. The Sooners still have six months until Early Signing Day in December, and Howell seems like he’ll be a strong fit within Ben Arbuckle’s offense.

But OU could use a couple more wideouts to round out its already-stacked recruiting class.