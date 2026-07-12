Which Class of 2028 Prospects Could Take Oklahoma Gameday Visits in the Fall?

Oklahoma’s 2027 recruiting class has more than taken shape.

With less than six months until Early Signing Day in December, the Sooners have landed commitments from 27 players from the Class of 2027. OU will now look to keep each of them committed to the program until they put pen to paper while also looking to add to the class.

OU general manager Jim Nagy and his staff have already begun their 2028 recruiting efforts. Dozens of players from the class have received offers, and quarterback Trey Tagliaferri became Oklahoma’s first 2028 commit last week.

During the fall, the Sooners will host dozens of recruits at each home game. Here are several prospects who they’ll look to bring in for a gameday visit:

DL Kellan Hall

Defensive lineman Kellan Hall of Louisville, KY, is widely regarded as one of the top 2028 prospects, and he already has a strong interest in the Sooners.

Most recently, Hall competed at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps in June and took a full unofficial visit afterward. He visited OU’s campus three other times, including the Sooners’ 24-13 win against Michigan in September 2025.

The defensive lineman is ranked as a 5-star recruit and the No. 8 overall prospect from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He stands 6-4 and weighs 265 pounds.

Hall told Sooners On SI that his gameday visit to Norman was surreal, and OU must prioritize getting him to another game in 2026.

DE Jalanie George

Edge rusher Jalanie George has Oklahoma included in his top six, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, and he’s another priority target for the Sooners.

NEWS: Five-Star EDGE Jalanie George is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 250 EDGE is ranked as the No. 2 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/Uq2s6P5ksK pic.twitter.com/VbsZzMboEF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

A native of Goodyear, AZ, George is the No. 9 overall player and a 5-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. As a junior at Desert Edge High School, George recorded 54 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

George is the teammate of 2027 OU commit Mikyal Davis, who plays cornerback. Davis is a consensus 3-star recruit who committed in 2025.

DE Keoni Snipes

Also an edge rusher, Keoni Snipes of Saraland, AL, is another blue-chip defender who OU will look to bring on campus.

Snipes is a consensus 4-star recruit and top-100 player from the Class of 2028. The 6-5, 245-pound defensive end is the No. 67 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. Snipes registered 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for Saraland High School in 2025.

Snipes is a high school teammate of 2027 quarterback Jamison Roberts, who pledged to Oklahoma in March.

ATH Kamieon Compton-Nero

Kamieon Compton-Nero is one of Oklahoma’s top prospects for the 2028 cycle, and he’s already gotten to spend plenty of time in Norman.

Compton-Nero attended three OU games in the 2025 fall and also took two unofficial visits in the first few months of 2026.

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During his sophomore season at Rejoice Christian School, Compton-Nero logged 95 tackles and five interceptions while playing safety. He also played a key offensive role, ending the season with 2,584 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, 751 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

The Owasso, OK, native is ranked as a 4-star recruit by all major recruiting networks. Other major schools that have offered him include Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan and Oklahoma State.

QB Gavin Strang

Oklahoma quarterback prospect Gavin Strang prepares to throw at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Though the Sooners already have a 2028 quarterback committed, it wouldn’t hurt for them to continue pursuing the other signal callers they’ve offered.

One of them is Brentwood, TN, native Gavin Strang, who attended camp in Norman in June.

Strang, listed at 6-5 and 185 pounds, is an unranked prospect, per Rivals. As a sophomore at Brentwood High School, Strang completed over 65 percent of his passes for more than 1,900 yards while totaling 19 touchdowns.

Strang’s only other Power Four offer is from Kentucky, but it’s possible that his recruitment picks up as he gets more high school experience under his belt.

RB Micah Rhodes

Tagliaferri is OU’s only current 2028 commit, but running back Micah Rhodes was once a member of the Sooners’ class.

Rhodes verbally committed to Oklahoma in January before decommitting in April. The tailback from Spring, TX, is a consensus 4-star prospect.

Rhodes went for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore at Klein Oak High School in 2025. His outstanding sophomore campaign followed his freshman year in which he rushed for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns and earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.

It’s possible that Rhodes will now turn his attention to the major programs in his state like Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. But the Sooners should make an effort to lure him back to their class.