Which of Michigan’s Weapons are Most Important for Oklahoma to Neutralize?

Michigan did not look like a top 25 team in its opener against Western Michigan, and as a result, the Wolverines dropped out of the rankings in the latest AP poll.

But the Wolverines’ roster is still loaded with talent.

According to 247Sports’ team talent composite rankings for the 2026 season, Michigan is the nation’s No. 10 team. The Sooners are a few spots below the Wolverines in those rankings at No. 17.

OU is ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after its 51-0 win over UTEP in Week 1. But while the Sooners looked much more composed in their opener, they are only 5.5-point favorites in Saturday’s matchup against Michigan.

All signs point to the game being highly contested, and here are a few under-the-radar players who the Sooners will have to neutralize to escape Ann Arbor with a win:

RB Savion Hiter

Freshman running back Savion Hiter was a consensus 5-star recruit and top-30 prospect in the Class of 2026.

Hiter made his college football debut against Western Michigan last week, rushing for 15 yards on five carries. He appeared on nine offensive snaps.

The Wolverines have an experienced back in Jordan Marshall set to start against Oklahoma, but it’s likely that Hiter will get more carries in Week 2, now that he has one game under his belt.

Hiter stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 212 pounds, and he rushed for 1,440 yards and 24 touchdowns as a high school senior despite missing three games with an injury.

Michigan rushed for only 106 yards in Week 1, but the Wolverines likely will become more productive on the ground if they can get Hiter established.

WR JJ Buchanan

Wide receiver JJ Buchanan is one of five players who transferred from Utah to Michigan when coach Kyle Whittingham got the job in Ann Arbor.

And it took only one game for Buchanan to show how impactful he may be for the Wolverines.

Buchanan caught the game-winning Hail Mary from quarterback Bryce Underwood to give Michigan its 13-12 win over the Broncos. The transfer wideout finished the game with a team-high 126 yards on six catches.

Buchanan also logged a team-best 88.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade in the win, and it seems like he’ll be Underwood’s most reliable target going forward.

OU cornerbacks Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory didn’t have much trouble against UTEP’s receivers last week. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Buchanan will be the toughest threat that they’ve faced in 2026.

CB Smith Snowden

Cornerback Smith Snowden, another Utah transfer, looked sharp in his Michigan debut.

Snowden finished the one-point win with four solo tackles and a pass breakup. His 72 PFF defensive grade led all Michigan defensive backs.

Oklahoma’s passing game moved very efficiently against the Miners last week, as John Mateer found Isaiah Sategna, Trell Harris and Rocky Beers for touchdowns. But that success also came against a middling UTEP secondary.

Facing off against Snowden and the Wolverines’ other talented defensive backs will give a more honest answer about how much the Sooners’ aerial attack has improved.

DE John Henry Daley

Of the five former Utes who came over to Ann Arbor, edge rusher John Henry Daley might end up being the most impactful.

Henry was a Walter Camp First Team All-American and an AP Second Team All-American in 2025, as he registered 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 11 games.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound defensive end was similarly strong during his first game at Michigan. Henry logged three tackles and a quarterback hurry, and he posted the Wolverines’ second-best PFF defensive grade (77.8).

The statuses of Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Jake Maikkula are up in the air, so it’s hard to predict how OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will organize the line on Saturday. Whoever gets the start at left tackle will need to be at the top of his game when he faces off against Daley.

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