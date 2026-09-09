Which of Oklahoma’s Defensive Reserves Outperformed Expectations in Week 1?

The outcome of Oklahoma’s game against UTEP on Friday was never in doubt.

As a result, the Sooners got the chance to practically empty the bench.

While the first-team defense — consisting of stars like David Stone, Eli Bowen and Kip Lewis — played for the majority of the first half, second and third-string defenders got the chance to see significant game action in the second half.

Though OU never faced much adversity in its 51-0 win over the Miners, the defensive reps late in the game gave the coaching staff a chance to see which of the Sooners’ reserves are ready to play key rotational roles throughout the rest of the season.

Here are a few of the backup defensive players who stood out in Week 1:

LB Dane Bathurst

Freshman linebacker Dane Bathurst appeared on only five snaps in the opener, but he made the most of each of them.

Bathurst, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 231 pounds, finished the game with four tackles, one solo tackle and a sack. His four tackles were tied for the fourth most in the win despite his low snap count.

According to OU coach Brent Venables, Bathurst earned trust throughout his first offseason, which allowed him to get his opportunity on Friday.

“You play two snaps, you play thirty-five snaps, make them count,” Venables said. “Dane has put a lot of time into this season for a young guy. He's very demanding of himself and has put a lot of work in, so it's great to see him have some success.”

With Lewis, Owen Heinecke and Cole Sullivan on the roster, Bathurst won’t become a starter any time soon. But his performance against UTEP showed that he could play an important depth role throughout the 2026 season.

DE Wyatt Gilmore

Junior Wyatt Gilmore recorded only one tackle in his first two seasons at Oklahoma, and he quadrupled that number in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Gilmore registered four total tackles, two solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against the Miners.

Gilmore will compete for playing time in a somewhat loaded position group that also features Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye. But after making the most of his 16 snaps against UTEP, Gilmore could see more playing time going forward.

DB Lebron Bauer

Last year, Elijah Thomas was the star freshman on special teams. This year, it could be cornerback Lebron Bauer.

Bauer earned repeated praise from his teammates for his special teams prowess during fall camp. The defensive back appeared on six special teams snaps and 12 defensive snaps in Week 1.

Bauer notched a solo tackle despite his low usage, and he finished his first college football game with an impressive 65.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade. He also flashed his versatility, playing snaps at outside linebacker, cheetah (hybrid between linebacker and defensive back) and cornerback.

Because of his ability to play in several different spots, Bauer could be a rotational option for the Sooners on defense and special teams in Year 1.

DE Jake Kreul

Defensive end Jake Kreul was the highest-ranked player to sign with Oklahoma from the Class of 2026, and he showed why against the Miners.

Kreul, who notched 10 snaps on Friday, finished with an 81.7 PFF defensive grade, which ranked third on OU’s roster, behind only Bathurst (89.5) and safety Peyton Bowen (83.8). He assisted on a sack with fellow true freshman James Carrington in the fourth quarter.

Again, OU doesn’t currently need anyone to start at defensive end with Wein, Adebawore and Okoye set to get the most snaps on the edges. But according to Adebawore, Kreul and Gilmore can both be contributors throughout the 2026 season.

“They can be ready to go, and that's what we need out of them,” Adebawore said. “They're going to continue to do that.”

LB James Nesta

Heinecke predicted that James Nesta would take a major step forward in 2026, and Nesta put together a strong showing in the opener.

Nesta assisted on four tackles on 18 defensive snaps and also recovered a fumble. He finished the game with an impressive 66 PFF run-defense grade.

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Nesta has the size necessary to compete in the SEC. And his first game of 2026 showed why he’s primed for a notable role behind Heinecke, Lewis and Sullivan this year.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.