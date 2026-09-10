Which of Oklahoma’s Recent Additions Will be Most Impactful?

NORMAN — The Sooners have adapted to college football’s changing nature.

Over the last month and a half, Oklahoma has earned transfer portal commitments from four defensive players: defensive tackles Danny Saili (Arkansas) and Braxton Fely (Boise State), linebacker Jaydon Southard (Stephen F. Austin) and cornerback D’Yoni Hill (Wisconsin). Those four players are eligible to play in 2026, thanks to a temporary restraining order given by the Cleveland County District Court.

On Monday, OU general manager Jim Nagy emphasized the importance of adding depth to the roster while also following all of the SEC and the NCAA’s guidelines.

“We did everything by the book… just looking for a way to improve the football team,” Nagy said.

Here is how each of the Sooners’ four portal newcomers might impact the 2026 team:

4. D’Yoni Hill

Hill being last in these rankings is less about his talent and more about where OU’s cornerback room currently stands.

Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen are the Sooners’ starting cornerbacks and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, will stay there throughout the 2026 season. Senior Jacobe Johnson is the top backup behind those two, and his consistency makes him someone who could realistically start on other Power Four rosters.

Hill, however, could work his way into a depth role and compete for reps alongside Dakoda Fields, Trystan Haynes and Prince Ijioma.

The cornerback started nine games for Wisconsin in 2025 after logging five starts and 11 appearances for Miami in the previous year. Over the last two seasons, Hill has combined for 72 tackles and four tackles for loss.

3. Jaydon Southard

Southard makes the jump from the FCS to the SEC after a star-studded final season at Stephen F. Austin.

In 2025, Southard compiled 124 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Southard, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 225 pounds, appeared in 29 games for the Lumberjacks in the three prior seasons.

The front line of OU’s linebacker room is strong with Owen Heinecke, Kip Lewis and Cole Sullivan leading the way. But Southard might compete with James Nesta and Marcus James for reps behind those three veterans.

It will be interesting to see how Southard adapts to Oklahoma after facing far inferior competition over the last four years.

2. Danny Saili

Saili made his Oklahoma debut in the Sooners’ 51-0 rout of UTEP on Friday. The defensive tackle finished his first game in Norman with one tackle and a 52.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade.

Saili played in 11 games for Arkansas in 2025 and registered 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

With David Stone and Jayden Jackson — two potential All-Americans — starting on the interior of the defensive line, the Sooners didn’t need to add a starter to the room. But Saili’s SEC experience and his 6-foot-3 and 319-pound frame make him someone who could play an important depth role.

1. Braxton Fely

Like Saili, Fely likely won’t start in any games for the Sooners with Stone and Jackson atop the depth chart.

But Fely could certainly be a starter at other major programs. Over the last two seasons, Fely notched 48 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, taking home All-Mountain West Second Team honors in both 2024 and 2025.

Stone and Jackson’s starting roles aren’t in jeopardy. But it’s worth monitoring how the Sooners split up the reps behind those two. Fely will battle for playing time alongside Trent Wilson, Nigel Smith II, Bishop Thomas, James Carrington and Saili.

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