Oklahoma's Jim Nagy on Adding New Players: 'My Job is to Make This The Best Roster'

NORMAN — In Friday's 51-0 win over UTEP, new defensive lineman addition Danny Saili made his Oklahoma debut after joining the team during Fall Camp.

Now, the Sooners have welcomed three more players thanks to last month's court ruling in Colorado: former Boise State defensive lineman Braxton Fely, former Miami and Wisconsin cornerback D’Yoni Hill and Stephen F. Austin linebacker Jaydon Southard. All were plaintiffs in a Cleveland County District Court petition that was ruled on last Friday.

It's a new world for college football, but Jim Nagy isn't worried. He's been hard at work since December — all in an effort to provide Oklahoma with more experienced depth.

"It’s a violent sport, it’s a long season," Nagy said on Monday. "And we are happy about what we did."

Nagy stressed that Oklahoma's administration had been in constant contact with SEC officials, ensuring that any players brought into the fold were legal additions.

He even mentioned that they had been in contact with several players who had played in the Canadian Football League, but said, "When the SEC put out their statement about no pro contracts, we called those agents immediately and told them we’re out. We’re never going to do that."

The goal is simple: the season is long, the schedule is grueling and Nagy is empowered to make sure the Sooners are well-equipped for the season.

"My job is to make this the best roster I can make it," Nagy said. "It does feel weird to add players in September when we’ve already played a game. I get that. I don’t know what fans think about it."

Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy looks on during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In the end, Oklahoma liked the experience they added. The Sooners have a seven-day acclimation period for the new incoming players — Saili has already played. Nagy revealed the new additions introduced themselves and spoke to the team prior to Monday's practice prep for Michigan.

One lingering question remains: how does Brent Venables feel about adding players so late in the calendar when he values team-building and chemistry?

"(The new players) were with Brent and the position coaches as well, because that was at the top of mind," Nagy said. "What are we going to do with this year’s team? Those were the conversations. What are we adding to the room?

"Then the position coaches, once we made the decision, they felt good about adding guys to the room; they felt the room was in a good spot first. There were a lot of those conversations," he added.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Danny Saili warms up prior to OU's game against UTEP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Nagy expects the other three additions to acclimate quickly, noting that Saili's still getting back into his normal playing shape.

"They're going to have to learn, more than anything, be physically ready. So we'll get them out there when they're ready," he said.

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