Oklahoma Lands Two Defenders on Lott Award Watch List

Two Oklahoma defenders have landed on the first watch list of the 2026 college football season.

Senior safety Peyton Bowen and junior defensive end Taylor Wein are among a handful of OU defensive stars who are expected to continue the Sooners’ resurgence under Brent Venables this season.

Bowen earned coaches All-SEC second-team accolades in 2025 when he compiled 47 tackles, two interceptions and a team-leading seven passes defensed to go with a field goal block.

The 6-foot, 203-pound Bowen, from Denton, TX, also earned a spot on the 2024 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Wein also landed coaches All-SEC second-team honors last season as he broke out with 39 tackles and 15.0 tackles for loss, which included seven quarterback sacks, while also contributing a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown as well as an interception and six QB hurries.

The 6-4, 266-pound Wein, from Brentwood, TN, also received recognition for his spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2024.

Both players will likely appear on future watch lists, but they won’t be the only ones. Venables’ fifth OU squad brings back a ton of talent from last year’s dominant unit.

Expect defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and David Stone to get plenty of preseason recognition. Cornerbacks Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory could also find their way onto some watch lists. So could linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke, as well as Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan.

There are 42 players on this season’s Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. That total includes 17 defensive backs, 16 defensive linemen and nine linebackers.

Sixteen of the 42 hail from Big Ten schools, the most of any conference, followed by the SEC with 13 players. There are six players from the ACC and five from the Big 12, as well as two from Notre Dame.

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Named for Pro Football Hall of Fame safety and former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Ronnie Lott, the Lott Trophy goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year — a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.

IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career, according to Thursday’s press release.

The winner is chosen by a national panel of college football voters, which includes former Lott Award winners, members of the media, coaches and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation.

This year’s recipient will be announced at a gala black-tie event at The Pacific Club on Dec. 9 in Newport Beach, CA.