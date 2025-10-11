Which Sooners Could Fly Under the Radar in the Red River Rivalry?
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
In their NFL days, Marvin Jones Sr. played eight games against Peyton Manning and one against Eli Manning and has a 3-6 record (the one time the Jets met the Colts in the playoffs, New York won 41-0). In those nine games, Jones didn’t sack either of the Mannings. His son will have a chance to rectify things on Saturday. The Sooners have a decided mismatch with their defensive line going up against the Texas offensive line. With so much of Texas’ attention up front focused on David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton, the OU defensive ends could have a huge day. All eyes will be on R Mason Thomas, so this could be the coming-out party for Marvin Jones Jr., who has played in plenty of big games for Georgia and Florida State in his career, but hasn’t tasted anything quite like OU-Texas. Expect him to be ultra-hyped and bring some extra juice to get his hands on Arch Manning.
— John E. Hoover
DB Kendel Dolby
Cornerback Eli Bowen getting back into the lineup last week allowed the Sooners to move Kendel Dolby closer to the football. Dolby is a veteran and an aggressive tackler, which will help Oklahoma take away the quick passing game for the Longhorns. If OU can deter those easy throws, Arch Manning will have to hold onto the ball in the pocket, giving the Sooners’ defensive line more time to meet him in the backfield. The biggest advantage in the game will come when Oklahoma gets to rush the passer, and Dolby’s aggression will only bolster the defensive line’s ability to wreck the Texas game plan.
— Ryan Chapman
P Grayson Miller
Whether it’s John Mateer or Michael Hawkins Jr. that starts behind center, Oklahoma’s offense will stall out at some point — it’s bound to happen. Texas’ defense, especially when it comes to run-stopping, is strong. Because of that, Oklahoma will be forced to punt, likely multiple times. Enter Grayson Miller. A first-year OU punter who transferred from Central Oklahoma, Miller has been phenomenal during his four starts. Miller is averaging 49.8 yards per punt, which puts him third in the nation in punt average. His longest kick of the year went for 66 yards against Auburn, and that boot loomed large in a game that OU narrowly won. Texas’ offense has yet to find an identity, and if Miller can pin the Longhorns deep into their own territory whenever it’s needed, their offensive struggles may continue.
— Carson Field
RB Jovantae Barnes
While Tory Blaylock is a clear RB1, and Jaydn Ott is getting plenty of attention after rushing for 49 yards against Kent State last week, let's not forget about Barnes. Barnes has 21 carries against the Longhorns in his career, including 14 last season. Barnes doesn't figure to have that many carries in this one, but his impact could be even bigger. Regardless of who the quarterback is, OU will need plenty of protection against a fearsome Texas front seven and Barnes has proven his ability to affect the game with his blocking. That blocking ability, along with his experience in this environment, figures to earn Barnes some chances after he missed last week's game vs. Kent State.
— Ryan Aber
RB Jaydn Ott
Jaydn Ott finally gave Oklahoma fans a reason to believe. He only rushed for 48 yards on 11 carries — by far his best output of the season — but he was able to display just enough to earn a few opportunities early on against Texas. It's no secret that OU has trouble running the football. While that might play into the running backs not factoring much into the game, Ott is the only back on the roster that has the ability to overcome an ideal situation. That sounds silly considering that Ott has been a non-factor all season, but if OU is going to generate yards on the ground from a running back, Ott may be the only back suited for the environment.
— Brady Trantham