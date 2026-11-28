K Tate Sandell

Expect Oklahoma’s offense to continue to labor — not necessarily struggle, but literally labor for points. The Sooners have not been dynamic offensively all year, so they’ve gotten used to doing things the hard way. They’ve had to earn their points, going long-distance and keeping the football away from the opponent. That will be a huge factor this week as Missouri’s defense has allowed touchdowns on just 50 percent (19 of 38) of opponents’ red zone possessions, which ranks 31st in the nation and is by far the best of the Eli Drinkwitz era. Meanwhile, the Tigers have a very dynamic offense, with two big-play receivers (Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode) who have combined for 123 catches, 1,736 yards and 15 touchdowns, a 1,200-yard running back (Jamal Roberts) who leads FBS teams in yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus, and a QB (Austin Simmons) whose yards-per-completion figure of 12.9 ranks 19th nationally. So the Tigers are going to score. Those two factors mean OU kicker Tate Sandell must be at his best on Saturday afternoon. Sandell was the best kicker in the country last year, but he’s been shaky in 2026, hitting just 16-of-24 field goals. His misses are from 41, 54, 53, 45, 45, 41, 39 and 51. When the offense stalls in the red zone and the Sooners are trying to keep up with Mizzou’s prolific offense, Brent Venables will have to lean on Sandell to be perfect.

— John Hoover

WR Jacob Jordan

Jacob Jordan finished with only one catch against Texas A&M, but it was important. He was able to find the chains and pick up a first down in a high-leverage third-down situation — a skill set that Jordan has shown he is capable of when given the opportunity throughout his career. In what looks to be another tight game, Jordan could again prove to be an unsung hero for the Sooners.

— Ryan Chapman

S Michael Boganowski

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OU defensive back Michael Boganowski had an up-and-down performance last week against Texas A&M. While he notched five total tackles and two solo tackles, he finished with a 53.7 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, which was the second-lowest for OU defenders who played more than 10 snaps. Boganowski is known for his big hits, but at times, his desire to lay a boom on opposing players has led to missed tackles. Against a Missouri offense that can both run and throw, Boganowski must be disciplined. Boganowski and his defensive teammates can’t afford to miss many tackles against star running back Jamal Roberts and speedy wide receivers Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode.

— Carson Field

DE Taylor Wein

Oklahoma's defensive ends will have their hands full against Missouri's front, particularly with the Tigers' left tackle, Cayden Green. The former Sooners' lineman hasn't allowed a sack this season and hasn't even let his man hit the quarterback. Brent Venables will certainly come up with some creative ways to get to Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmonsm but the Sooners will also need to win some straight-up battles and among defensive ends, Wein is the most equipped to do it. Wein enters the game with seven tackles for loss, behind only Owen Heinecke on the roster. If he's able to be disruptive, that improves the defense's chances of success.

— Ryan Aber

RB Lloyd Avant

Simply put, Lloyd Avant is going to have to force the issue in this one. Missouri's rush defense is no slouch and like Texas A&M, they will try to make John Mateer beat them with his arm. Avant has shown the most consistent ability to run through trash and pick up extra yards after contact. Early on, Avant turning a 2- or 3-yard gain into a 4- or 6-yard gain will pay dividends for the Sooner offense.

— Brady Trantham

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