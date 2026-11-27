NORMAN — The Missouri offense that OU will battle Saturday is far different from the Tigers’ squad that came to Norman last year.

The Sooners took down Mizzou 17-6 in 2025. The Tigers didn’t have any consistency in their passing game, and as a result, OU was able to load the box and limit star running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts.

This year, the Tigers have both rushed and passed with efficiency. And that makes things far more difficult for OU’s defense.

“They like to stay ahead of the chains,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “They've been the team that they've been because they've been able to stay ahead. Both their scheme and their tempo and then the quality of the players that they have.”

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons, an Ole Miss transfer, has thrown for 2,693 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions during his first season with the Tigers. His top two targets — Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode — have combined 1,736 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Mizzou’s offensive line has also allowed only nine sacks, which ranks first in the SEC. The Tigers’ big men have paved the way for Roberts to rush for 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns.

Between the Tigers’ impressive group of skill guys and their reliable linemen, they rarely get into second or third-and-long situations.

“They don't give up very many negative plays at all, and so that's by nature again a lot of their scheme and the players,” Venables said. “We want to stay on schedule. We want to stop what they want to do.”

Thankfully for the Sooners, they have one of the nation’s best defenses.

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Oklahoma ranks first in the SEC in first downs allowed (14.3 per game) and opposing third-down conversions (27 percent). The Sooners also sit atop the conference’s leaderboard in regards to passing, as they’re allowing only 163.1 yards per game.

Even so, Venables knows that his unit must be at its best to contain the Tigers.

“We need to tackle well,” Venables said. “We have to fit things the right way. We have to have good eyes. This is a team that's going to force you to play very clean fundamentally, both offense and defense, and they know who they are. They're really good at executing.”

Missouri has averaged 25.8 points in its last four games. The Sooners gave up only 31 combined points in their three most recent wins against Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Something has to give at Faurot Field on Saturday. And much of it will come down to how well the Sooners can keep the Tigers behind the chains.

“These guys are just not far off at any point in time because of how well they're coached and because of their emphasis on the fundamentals,” Venables said. “To give them a compliment, they play with great effort and physicality. They're very precise in what they're doing and I think a lot of the statistical things will tell you that.”

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