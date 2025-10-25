Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Make a Big Impact Against Mississippi?
CB Courtland Guillory
Not only does Ole Miss rank No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25, the Rebels also rank No. 8 among FBS teams in total offense, averaging 492 yards per game. They also have the nation’s No. 8 passing offense at 304 yards per game. Add 8 and 8 and you get 16, which is where they rank in scoring offense, averaging 37.4 points per game. But both eight and 16 are easily divisible by 4 — which is the number worn by OU cornerback Courtland Guillory, who would appear back in the starting lineup again this week after senior Gentry Williams suffered another injury last week at South Carolina. Guillory, a true freshman, was surprisingly good as he started the first five games, but when sophomore Eli Bowen got healthy, Guillory stepped into a backup role for the last two games. In his seven games, Guillory’s confidence has allowed him to combine for 13 tackles and two passes defensed. Against Ole Miss and QB Trinidad Chambliss and his posse of explosive wideouts — five receivers have between 16 catches and 22 catches, and the same five have between 289 yards and 400 yards this season — it won’t be all on Guillory, but he’s going to need to play great and not be a liability in the OU secondary.
— John E. Hoover
K Tate Sandell
Kicker Tate Sandell may be too good to qualify as “Under the Radar”, but as the Sooners step into five straight games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, Sandell’s performances are going to be crucial. Oklahoma’s defense will have its own share of success against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense, but the Rebels are going to score points on Saturday. If the Sooners cross the 40-yard line in enemy territory, they need to score — even if that means settling for a long field goal. Sandell has banged through three kicks longer than 50 yards already this year, but kicking on Saturday could be an adventure if the weather ends up being the worst-case scenario. Either way, an elite kicker becomes a weapon in any one-possession game, and Saturday could easily be one of those.
— Ryan Chapman
TE Kaden Helms
After missing OU’s first three games, tight end Kaden Helms’ role has grown each week. Helms played on a season-high 32 offensive snaps in the Sooners’ win against South Carolina. He finished the game with only one catch for five yards, but Helms’ 6-5, 238-pound frame was valuable for OU in blocking situations. Helms has caught a pass in each of the Sooners’ last three contests, and that includes a touchdown in the first half against Kent State. With Helms still working his way back from a hand injury, OU’s coaches have been cautious with his playing time. Using Helms and Jaren Kanak in the red zone could give the Sooners size advantages near the goal line.
— Carson Field
WR Deion Burks
Isaiah Sategna has separated himself as the Sooners’ top receiver, and Javonnie Gibson has gotten plenty of attention as he’s worked his way back into the lineup from a broken leg suffered during spring. Burks, though, remains a dangerous weapon. Burks came into the season as the Sooners’ top receiver and had 14 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns over the first two games. Since, he’s had 18 catches for 163 yards and no scores. The Sooners will need to work in some deep shots down the field in the passing game and Burks figures to be among their best chances for that. Look for John Mateer to connect with Burks several times and for the veteran to have his best game since the Sept. 6 win over Michigan.
— Ryan Aber
S Robert Spears-Jennings
The Sooners' senior safety has had an up-and-down season. Per Pro Football Focus, Robert Spears-Jennings has graded out towards the bottom of participating Sooner defenders in the last two games. His Texas game will be remembered, unfortunately, for a key missed tackle that allowed the Longhorns to continue what would be their only offensive touchdown drive of the game. Against South Carolina, Spears-Jennings whiffed in coverage on the Gamecocks’ only touchdown of the day on fourth down. Mississippi will put a lot of stress on OU's corners, but RSJ needs to be a safety net for his young/banged-up cornerbacks.
— Brady Trantham