Who Could Start at Cheetah for Oklahoma in 2026?

NORMAN — To play at the cheetah position at Oklahoma, one must be quick, strong and disruptive.

Cheetah is a hybrid position in coach Brent Venables’ defense that meshes the duties of a linebacker and a defensive back.

Kendal Daniels got the brunt of the playing time at the cheetah spot in 2025, and he performed admirably, finishing the year with 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

But Daniels is now out of eligibility, meaning the Sooners will have to turn to someone new at the hybrid position.

“I think we have good versatility there at the position,” Venables said.

Here are a few players who could get playing time at cheetah in 2026:

Cole Sullivan

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan before a snap during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Up until Owen Heinecke’s injunction against the NCAA was granted, Cole Sullivan was expected to start at middle linebacker.

But with Heinecke now coming back, Sullivan may be forced to start elsewhere.

Sullivan transferred to OU from Michigan in January. The 6-4, 230-pound linebacker compiled 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his sophomore season with the Wolverines.

Between Sullivan’s impressive frame and his proven ability to be disruptive against high-level competition, Venables sees him as someone who can be productive at cheetah, inside linebacker and outside linebacker.

“A guy like Cole Sullivan has great position versatility, and I think he’s a guy that can play all three positions,” Venables said.

Reggie Powers III

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III celebrates after making a tackle against South Carolina. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Reggie Powers III, who will be a junior in the fall, backed up Daniels last year.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Powers played 161 snaps at slot corner, which is what the site uses to signify the cheetah position.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Powers appeared in all 13 of OU’s games last year and registered 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He stands 6-0 and weighs 214 pounds.

Though Powers didn’t make any starts during his sophomore campaign, he showed that he is more than capable of being an impactful defensive piece. He could see an even larger role at cheetah in 2026 as a result.

Jeremiah Newcombe

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant prepares to stiff arm defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Injuries kept Jeremiah Newcombe from having a major role during his first two seasons at OU. Newcombe, a defensive back from Gilbert, AZ, has appeared in only five games for the Sooners thus far, and he missed each of the final 11 games last year.

Now healthy, Newcombe’s role should grow. He switched from cornerback to cheetah prior to the 2025 season, but an injury in Week 2 prevented him from ever truly showcasing what he can do at the position.

Newcombe’s 5-9 frame isn’t as impressive as Powers or Sullivan’s, but Venables previously said that he “plays big.”

Venables sees both Newcombe and Powers as players that don’t waste any time when pursuing ball carriers.

“(Powers) and Newcombe, they’ll put their face in the ‘A’ gap in a heartbeat,” Venables said. “They’re not going to shy away and have ‘twinkle toes’ and all that. They’re comfortable playing in the box, they understand block recognition and key reads and things like that.”