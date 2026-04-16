DB Jeremiah Newcombe Returned to 'Prove Himself' at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Jeremiah Newcombe has yet to earn a major role for the Sooners.

Newcombe, a defensive back, appeared in just three games at cornerback as a true freshman in 2024. He switched to cheetah — a hybrid position that combines the duties of a linebacker and a safety — ahead of the 2025 season, but Newcombe suffered a season-ending shoulder injury just two games into the year.

Despite his minimal opportunities thus far, Newcombe’s desire to play for Oklahoma hasn’t wavered.

“My dad always told me that wherever you go, that’s where you should be for the next four years,” Newcombe said. “I really thought about it. I always thought about transferring. I’m not getting my reps, I’m not playing, I’m a backup… but I didn’t care.”

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, Newcombe came to OU as a 4-star prospect. He totaled two tackles and a pass breakup during his true freshman season, and it appeared that his role would steadily grow in the years ahead.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Newcombe appeared on 15 defensive snaps in OU’s 2025 season opener against Illinois State before suffering his injury against Michigan.

Though Newcombe had to sit out for each of the Sooners’ final 11 games, he didn’t let that time on the sideline go to waste. Instead, he got a better understanding of coach Brent Venables’ complicated defensive schemes.

“After defensive segments, I’d go home and watch more film to see what I could do better,” Newcombe said. "I was always struggling on picking up the scheme and things.

“The defense here is so hard to learn unless you put your time into it, so I really put my time into it, literally every single day, and I just got better at that and started picking up what the offense could do, what we do, how we roll disguises and stuff. It just came easy to me.”

According to those around him, Newcombe’s discipline has paid off during OU’s spring practice.

Cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan noted how valuable Newcombe can be for the defense, given his versatility.

“I think this is a guy who is champing at the bit for an opportunity to impact the game on Saturdays,” Morgan said. “Works with me some, works with (linebackers coach) Wes (Goodwin) sometimes — he meets with both of us. That kid is fully bought in being the best player he can be for the team and giving himself the best opportunities on Saturdays to impact the game.”

Venables believes that Newcombe’s athleticism and strength can be crucial for his team.

“He’s a really competitive guy that’s disruptive, plays big,” Venables said. “He’s got really good quickness. He’s got some corner skills; he’ll tackle like a linebacker. We’re really counting on him — he’s going to play a big role for us this year.”

Newcombe will likely be the backup cheetah to Reggie Powers III, who logged 31 tackles and played in all 13 games last year.

Even so, Newcombe said he’s excited to show how impactful he can be now that he’s fully healthy.

“Everywhere you go, you got to prove yourself," Newcombe said. "That’s why I wanted to stay, because I can prove myself and who I really am and who I can be.”