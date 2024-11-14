Why It's a Good Thing the Left Side of Oklahoma's OL Has Went Unnoticed With Two Freshmen Starting
It often goes unnoticed what Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland do on the left side of Oklahoma’s offensive line, but it’s probably best when it’s that way.
Both redshirt freshmen, Ozaeta made his first career start at left guard Week 4 against Tennessee, while Howland started at left tackle Week 3 against Tulane. The young duo didn’t join forces on the Sooners’ blindside until Week 10 against Maine, though, only two games ago. They then also both started last week against Missouri.
“I love Logan,” Ozaeta said Wednesday after practice during OU’s second bye week. “He’s a great player, great friend of mine. We’ve got good chemistry out there. Communicating, talking’s the biggest thing. It was good to see us out there and do our thing.”
Both redshirted last season with only one appearance in the Sooners’ season opener against Arkansas State. Both were 3-star recruits in the 2023 class. Howland came from Hun School of Princeton (NJ), while Ozaeta played his preps ball at Mount Si High School (WA).
In the two games just before Ozaeta and Howland were inserted into the starting lineup together this season, OU gave up a record nine sacks apiece against South Carolina and Ole Miss. Both gave up two sacks on their own against Ole Miss, meaning the newcomers together were responsible for four of the nine times Jackson Arnold or Michael Hawkins Jr. were taken to the ground.
But despite the poor performance, it was all freshmen on the blindside after a bye week with Jacob Sexton, who had started every game on the left side to that point, sidelined with an injury. Although against FCS competition in Maine, OU’s offensive line was still noticeably improved in the outing. After breaking sack records the previous two games, the Sooners didn’t give up any in the win over Maine. According to Pro Football Focus, the Sooners had the best pass-blocking efficiency rating among all FBS teams during Week 10.
“I mean, it’s just—after the week you just got to look at the tape, move on, figure out what you got to get better at, keep working and get your head down,” Ozaeta said.
Even against SEC talent last week, the Sooners were still improving, allowing three sacks. Those three sacks were the fewest OU allowed against an SEC team since beating Auburn in Week 6. The Sooners gave up three sacks in all four of their first games of the season.
In one of the most exciting plays of the game where Arnold caught a reverse pass from running back Taylor Tatum and scored, it was Howland who made a block out in the open at the start of the play to make the finish possible. The touchdown tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
After that devastating loss to Missouri, it was not OU’s offensive line that emerged as the storyline like in the losses to South Carolina and Ole Miss. But for an offensive line, no attention is probably best since that means it’s not drawing any.
“I really believe in my coach, my guys,” Ozaeta said. “It’s kind of more just a thing you got to flush out. Can’t really listen to what other people got to say. All that really matters is what Coach (Bill Bedenbaugh) has been telling us. That’s all we’re really focusing on.”