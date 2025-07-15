Why Jackson Arnold Says Iron Bowl and OU-Texas are 'Similar' but Alabama Hate is 'Unbelievable'
ATLANTA — Jackson Arnold is about to step into the ring for another one of college football’s showcase rivalries.
The former Oklahoma quarterback patrolled the sidelines in two Red River Rivalry games in the Cotton Bowl, and now he’ll take on Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Arnold made the rounds at SEC Media Days for the second straight year — this time with Auburn — and he said he can already feel a slight difference surrounding the two rivalries.
“OU-Texas, there's a lot of hate. But I feel like the people here just cannot stand Alabama,” Arnold said. “It's unbelievable.”
Arnold backed up Dillon Gabriel in the Sooners’ dramatic 34-30 triumph over the Longhorns in 2023.
Last year, he backed up Michael Hawkins Jr. as Texas demolished OU 34-3.
On Nov. 29, Arnold and the Tigers will host Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
“I feel like if you mention Alabama here, somebody would look at you funny,” Arnold said. “We even have a rule in our facility, you can't wear red in our facility at all. If you do, you lose points and you have to do up/downs."
Arnold has experience against Alabama.
He completed 9-of-11 passes for 68 yards, but hit the Crimson Tide for 131 rushing yards on 25 carries in OU’s 24-3 victory over then-No. 7 ranked Alabama on Senior Night.
Though he didn’t get to start in the Red River Rivalry, Arnold still has a great appreciation for the yearly showcase.
“OU-Texas, it's very similar (to the Iron Bowl),” he said. “Honestly, it's not far off. I feel those two rivalries are probably the two best rivalries in college football.”
Read More Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma Forms NIL Partnership With Learfield’s Sooner Sports Properties
- Diving Into Oklahoma's Summer Newcomers, Number Changes, Who Left and How Many Are On the OU Roster
- LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Calls Oklahoma Transfers ‘Unbelievable Players’
Before Auburn clashes with the Tide, Arnold will return to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20.
He said he feels “no animosity whatsoever” toward the Sooners, and that he’s just appreciative for the faith Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and his offensive staff showed him during the transfer portal process.
“Early on the coaches were immediately texting me as soon as I entered the portal or that day, opened up for the transfer portal,” Arnold said. “They were the first ones that texted me, communicated to me.
“Almost all the offensive coaches texted me early on. Not only that, a day later I hopped on a Zoom call with them all. They kind of laid out everything out for me, showed me my fit in their offense, our offensive depth, depth in the team in general, not just offense.
“… I think with the depth that we have and the coaches we have, the scheme, the offensive scheme that fits me so well, I thought it was a perfect fit for me.”