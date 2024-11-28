Why Kip Lewis is Oklahoma's Next 'Really Special' Linebacker
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s next defensive star is already making plays for the Sooners.
Linebacker Danny Stutsman, the heartbeat of OU’s defense and locker room, has a maximum of two games left for the crimson and cream.
And while he’ll be greatly missed in 2025, Kip Lewis is primed to take over as the on-field leader of Venables’ defense.
“The ceiling is limitless,” Venables said of the redshirt sophomore linebacker.
Lewis has tormented the state of Alabama, downing Auburn with a pick six at the end of September and burying the Crimson Tide for good with another pick six last Saturday for the first two touchdowns of his football career.
But he’s not just a flash in the pan.
Lewis emerged in last year’s Texas game when he teamed up with Dasan McCullough to disrupt the Longhorns on the goal line.
He earned more and more playing time, which catapulted him into 2024.
This year, he’s third on the team with 50 tackles, including four tackles for loss, and he also has another pass defended to go with his pair of interceptions.
And Venables believes there’s still more to come from him.
“I feel like Kip has a chance to play the game a long time,” Venables said. “He's a three-down linebacker. He's coming into his own, and if he really commits himself to the next level of detail and the next level of physical development, taking care of his diet, in the out of season, and building his body that aligns with the wear and tear that you got to have, the ability to endure the course of the season. Man, there's no limits on what he can accomplish.”
This year, Lewis has grown as a leader off the field as well.
“Kip is one of my favorite guys because he's always smiling.” Venables said. “He loves to practice, he loves to compete. He's kind of been my juice whisperer. You know, when I’m mad at the world and feeling sorry for myself. He's just got a light inside of him smiling.”
OU will lose safety Billy Bowman, defensive back Woodi Washington, defensive end Ethan Downs, defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry and others alongside Stutsman, but with Lewis already in place, the defense’s future is still bright.
Lewis can return alongside Kobie McKinzie, McCullough and Jaren Kanak at linebacker, and the play of Eli Bowen at cornerback will pair nicely with the safety play of Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen, and Todd Bates' defensive line group is in good hands with true freshmen Jayden Jackson and David Stone.
But the leadership of Lewis will keep Oklahoma's defense on the right track for years to come.
“He's the next really special one. We've got a great group,” Venables said. “We've been bragging on that group for a couple of years, and he has really flashed the last couple of years. But, man, he's a play making machine, and one, we're really proud of him.
"He's become a great leader, and the guys, when he was a captain this year, did a great job. Really stepped into that role in a great way."