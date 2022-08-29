Why Oklahoma's Cheetah Position is New, Different and a Little Odd

NORMAN — We should have listened to Trey Morrison in the spring.

When Oklahoma’s new defensive back arrived from North Carolina via the transfer portal, he immediately stepped into contention as the Sooners’ starting nickel back.

“You never know,” said Morrison, a four-year starter at multiple positions for the Tar Heels — including nickel. “There’s no guaranteed starters in spring football. Everybody’s just competing for a spot.”

How things have changed.

Morrison (who said at the time he was being coached by cornerbacks coach Jay Valai) and Justin Broiles (who started half the season last year at nickel) are now playing safety, and the nickel position has morphed into what the coaching staff now calls “cheetah.”

And according to Monday’s depth chart for Saturday’s season opener against UTEP, that cheetah position is being manned by one guy who was the starting middle linebacker last year, and by another guy who played cornerback last year.

“Well, it starts with the versatility, the ability to play coverage and at the same time, be physical enough to get in the box and be efficient in there,” said linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “So, a lot of versatility there.”

Dashaun White was announced as the starter after two years at middle and weakside linebacker, and Justin Harrington is the backup after a year at safety, part of a year at corner and several months in the transfer portal.

That’s an unlikely if not odd collection of players at one position.

“Yeah, and that guy that played corner, he's he's significantly bigger,” Roof said of Harrington. “Yeah, he's eaten pretty well. And yeah, so he's, he doesn't look like a corner anymore.”

Harrington is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. White is 6-foot, 222. They’re not dissimilar physically, but their distinctive paths have somehow led them to playing the same position as seniors.

“Dashaun's had a great camp, has adjusted really well. Because you know, he was playing well earlier in camp and we moved him to the cheetah position, but he still has the ability to play Will as well.

“And, you know, with Justin, he is he's worked extremely hard, been extremely committed and approached this thing in the right way. And he's a good camp as well. So again, with the versatility of the skill set he has, that's what fits him.”

While nickel is Valai’s domain, Roof clarified that he’s coaching the cheetah.

Safe to say the position has changed since spring football.

“We still have all those packages,” Roof said, “but the flexibility that those those players present us — you know, because as you go through practice, you evaluate everything and, as a coach, you learn more about your people … as it goes along. We certainly learned more about those guys and where they fit, what their skill sets are, what they're good at. And, you know, just feel like this is where we are and that's what's best for our defense right now.”