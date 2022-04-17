Why Oklahoma's O-Linemen Were 'Happy and Blessed' When Bill Bedenbaugh Returned

Through the one week tumult of Lincoln Riley leaving and Brent Venables' hiring, Bedenbaugh's players weren't sure who their coach would be.

NORMAN — It was Dec. 7, just a day after Brent Venables was introduced as Oklahoma’s newest head coach, when news broke that Bill Bedenbaugh would return as the Sooners’ offensive line coach.

A group of 16 young men — OU’s current count of o-linemen — celebrated in Norman.

“When we heard Coach B was coming back, that was for sure a plus,” said center Andrew Raym. “Every guy in the o-line room was happy about it. We knew we were going to be set this year.”

Bill Bedenbaugh said he wants to retire in Oklahoma.

“I was so happy and blessed that Bedenbaugh got to say,” said right guard Chris Murray. “That’s my guy. He has all my trust.”

Bedenbaugh coaches his guys hard, and they love him for it. Having one of the most accomplished assistant coaches in college football return — in the face of such tumultuous upheaval — gave everyone immediate assurance that everything would be OK.

“It was big,” said left tackle Anton Harrison. “I felt like him staying really showed how much he cares about us and about Oklahoma. That drove me. Him staying drives me more every day to do my best and grow into the player I know I can be.”

Bedenbaugh got the question in early March about the opportunity Venables gave him, and he answered it with almost startling forthrightness and clarity.

“I found out that Sunday (when Venables’ plan landed in Norman),” Bedenbaugh said. “I did. It's a lot of unknowns. You don't know. You've got a family. That's the most important thing and that's the first thing that goes through your head. My kids have grown up here. My wife's from Oklahoma.

“I was fortunate enough to have the time to wait around. Got a pretty good relationship with our administration and let it be known that I wanted to stay if I could. There's no guarantees. But at some point, I had to make a decision if I didn't know what was gonna happen. It worked out for the best.”

Bedenbaugh has long been lauded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. Bob Stoops hired him, Lincoln Riley kept him, and Venables wasted no time retaining him.

“I love Oklahoma. I love living here. I love everything about this place,” Bedenbaugh said. “I think it's special. … Hell, I'm gonna live in Oklahoma when I retire. I've got a house at Grand Lake. That's where I'm gonna live. I'm not from Oklahoma. I've said this before. I didn't play here, but this is my home now. Just glad it worked out.”

So are his players — those returning, and the new ones.

“Not much needs to be said,” said transfer portal arrival McKade Mettauer, “when you’re at a school like this with the coaching staff and the accolades that coach Bedenbaugh has.”

Even a player like Wanya Morris, who transferred from Tennessee last year amid much fanfare but never was able to climb the depth chart and work his way into any substantial playing time, has a deep appreciation for his position coach.

“When you go through the portal and you see things for the second time, you get to see those coaches who’ve been there and done that,” Morris said. “He has the tremendous stats and (he’s) a wonderful person, on and off the field. Why wouldn’t I? He’s done it before, why can’t he do it with me?”

This year’s offensive line must replace left guard Marquis Hayes and right tackle Tyrese Robinson, and those coming back need to show growth. That’s happening this spring, players say.

“Obviously we have players that needed to step up, as in myself and other players on the O-line, to lead the offense,” Harrison said. “I feel like it's getting pretty good. There are still areas we need to grow in. But all in all, we're growing every day.”

Hayes and Robinson could have returned, but chose to turn pro. Others had the opportunity to leave but decided to come back.

Bedenbaugh is one of the reasons.

“Of course there was some thoughts on leaving last year,” Murray said, “but at the end of the day I just had to sit down with coach Bedenbaugh and just talk about what was best for me and what was best for the team, and that was me coming back another year. I’ll just leave it at that.

“I trust him and this coaching staff and this university, so me coming back was what he thought was best and what I thought was best, so I was going to do that.”