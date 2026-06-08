Why Sooner Legacy OL Prospect Jax Wilkerson Called Oklahoma Offer 'Special'

NORMAN — Jax Wilkerson will have the chance to carry on his family legacy if that’s what he chooses.

Wilkerson, a Class of 2029 offensive tackle from Midwest City, OK, competed at Friday’s Brent Venables Football Camp, and shortly after, he earned an offer from the Sooners.

Wilkerson’s father, Jimmy Wilkerson, became an OU legend during his three seasons in Norman. He played three seasons at defensive end for the Sooners from 2000 to 2002, helping OU win its most recent national title in 2000. Wilkerson later played eight seasons in the NFL, logging 179 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks between his stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Jimmy tragically died of a heart attack in December 2024.

Though Jax didn’t get to celebrate Friday’s achievement with his father, he felt his presence during the special moment.

“I know he’s smiling down looking at this right now, and it just makes me want to keep the legacy going,” Wilkerson told Sooners On SI. “Knowing everything my dad accomplished there makes this hit different. It’s incredibly special.”

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Wilkerson has only played one season of high school football, but it’s not surprising that OU would offer him this early.

The offensive tackle prospect stands 6-7 and weighs 295 pounds. He played on Carl Albert High School’s varsity squad as a true freshman in 2025, and the massive lineman proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing edge rushers at Friday’s camp.

Wilkerson was proud of his performance at the clinic, which featured high-level prospects on both sides of the ball from across the country.

“Getting the offer from the staff after competing at camp just shows that the hard work is paying off,” Wilkerson said.

Oklahoma offensive line target Jax Wilkerson blocks during a one-on-one drill at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Wilkerson also said that one of the camp’s highlights was learning from Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh has been on OU’s staff since 2013, and given his track record of putting linemen into the NFL, Wilkerson can already see himself playing on the Sooners’ line.

“That speaks for itself,” Wilkerson said. “Working with him at camp was great because he coaches hard and really drives home your technique.”

Wilkerson grew up attending Oklahoma games with his father and other family members.

Now, he’ll have a chance to see the Sooners under the lights through a new lens — as a prospective player.

“The energy at The Palace is always amazing to see,” Wilkerson said. “I'm just excited to get out there, see the fans and watch the team compete.”

Oklahoma has always been a part of Jax’s life. Prior to his passing, Jimmy often raved about the program’s culture to him.

Friday’s camp affirmed Jax’s love for OU — and the rising sophomore offensive lineman looks forward to further immersing himself into the program throughout the recruiting process.

“The culture and the family feel… you obviously see the history and the winning, but when you're on campus, you can feel how much everyone cares about the players,” Wilkerson said. “It’s awesome.”