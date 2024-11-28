Why We Haven't Seen the Best of Oklahoma Freshman Jayden Jackson Yet
Jayden Jackson could use a time machine.
Coming in as a 4-star recruit in the 2024 class, Jackson was immediately good enough to be in the starting lineup as a freshman at defensive tackle and has started eight games this season. His talent was obvious as soon as he got on the field, stuffing holes and recording his first career tackle in that season opener against Temple.
But you could say those early games were the worst we’d see from Jackson.
“Man, if I could’ve went back, man, I think I was playing a little bit shaky here and there,” Jackson says now after 11 games of experience. “I was playing not to fail, and I think that kind of hindered me a little bit at the beginning of the season, but now I trust the coaches and what I’m doing so I feel like I’m very prepared now.”
Jackson started the first two games of the season then found himself coming off the bench the next two games. But it was against Tennessee he said he started to figure things out as a college athlete. It had nothing to do with the level of competition – after going from non-conference opponents to one of the best SEC teams in the country – but it was just Jackson getting in his own way, not the offensive lineman in front of him.
Against Tennessee, Jackson had three tackles Jackson came in on the second defensive possession of the game and immediately tackled running back Dylan Sampson for only a 2-yard gain. Jackson said that moment of his ability to escape a blocker and tackle a top ball carrier was when something clicked.
“I definitely say Tennessee,” Jackson said. “I think it was the first play I went in. It kind of got me hyped. It was just like, ‘Wow, I should’ve been doing this.’”
Jackson is averaging three tackles a game against SEC opponents. Last week in the Sooners’ upset over No. 7 Alabama, he pulled in four tackles and a tackle for loss. He’s recorded a tackle for loss the past two games. But already in his first season, Jackson was an integral part of one of the biggest wins in OU’s storied history that was made possible thanks to holding Bama to only three points.
“We’re all just doing our job, just kind of head down just working, trust what the coach is saying, if he tells us to slant in the gap, we’ll do it,” Jackson said. “I feel like we didn’t really emphasize on that, especially me, at the beginning of the year, especially doing what they were telling me.”
Jackson isn’t the only freshman making an impact on defense, though. Even in the biggest game of the season, two other freshmen had major contributions against Alabama with Eli Bowen starting at cornerback and David Stone relieving Jackson on the defensive line.
“I just feel like it’s going to be, ‘The sky’s the limit,’” Jackson said. “You said it yourself, there’s a bunch of freshmen out there gaining experience playing at the highest level. Imagine what they’re going to do in Year Three or Year Four that they’re here, so I feel like we’re building upon right now.”