One Big Thing: Credit to Oklahoma's Offense, but the OU Defense is On the Hook This Week

Two words can adequately describe Brent Venables’ tenure so far at Oklahoma.

Or maybe it’s just one word.

Consistently inconsistent.

And this season stands emblematic of the frustration and weekly agitation felt by Sooner Nation.

Losing home games to Kentucky and South Carolina, but then going on the road and soundly beating Florida and Mississippi State? Making play after play to take down No. 1-ranked Texas in the Cotton Bowl, but turning in a lifeless performance to lose at Michigan?

The only thing about OU’s season that was predictable so far was being blown out at No. 2 Georgia.

Since then, trying to figure out what the Sooners would do next has been like trying to predict when to fill up your gas tank. You’re eventually reduced to pure guesswork.

Which gives Saturday’s home game with Ole Miss a distinct “we have no idea” feel.

Maybe this is the week the Sooners break that unpalatable win-lose-win-lose trend that has them stuck in the mud with a 5-4 record (3-3 SEC) heading into the final three weekends of the regular season. Using that metric, coming off that upset victory at The Swamp, this week’s game with the Rebels portends another loss.

But maybe not.

Maybe the change at offensive coordinator was a lasting change. Maybe Jason Witten’s sudden ascension from retired NFL star to high school coach to position coach in college to blue blood offensive coordinator is merely the early phase of a hall of fame coaching career as well. Or maybe he’s just given quarterback John Mateer clear instruction on how to navigate an SEC defense.

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The Sooner running game was better last week. Pass blocking wasn’t bad at all. More wide receivers contributed. And Mateer looked mostly comfortable — especially during OU’s game-clinching, 20-play touchdown drive at the end.

And Venables’ defense had its swagger back in Gainesville. That’s the one big thing that’s going to have to carry over this week against the Rebs.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is a playmaker of the highest magnitude, although he threw four touchdowns and five interceptions in his last three starts.

Ole Miss has three running backs who average more than 5.0 yards per carry, although star Kewan Lacy is reportedly out for the season.

And the Rebels are loaded with production at receiver, including tight end Luke Hasz and wideout Johntay Cook, starters who were once actively pursued by OU as young recruits. Three Ole Miss receivers have at least 30 catches, and eight have double-digit receptions.

By comparison, only two OU players have more than 30 catches, and five have reached double digits.

In other words, Ole Miss’s offense is very dangerous.

All due credit to Witten for bringing to life an offense that was a single heartbeat away from the grave.

But if Oklahoma is going to break its inconsistency streak and put together back-to-back wins for the first time since last November (and stop a two-game losing streak at home), Venables’ defense is going to have to be at its best for all four quarters on Saturday.

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