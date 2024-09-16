7-foot Danish Forward Andreas Holst Commits to Oklahoma
Porter Moser looked all the way to Denmark for his next big man at Oklahoma.
According to On3’s Joe Tipton, 7-foot Danish forward Andreas Holst committed to the Sooners on Monday morning. On3 ranks Holst as the No. 54 player in the 2025 class and as a 4-star prospect. On3 is the only recruiting service that currently ranks Holst, most likely because he’s an international recruit.
Holst has also announced offers from Oklahoma State, USC, SMU, Washington, Illinois and more. He was reportedly in the state of Oklahoma last week visiting Norman and Stillwater. He apparently liked crimson more than orange.
Last season, Holst played with the Bakken Bears, which play in the Basketligean, the highest level of basketball in Denmark. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games with Bakken, according to his stats on EuroBasket. He also played with Bears Academy, an affiliate of the Bakken Bears, where he put up 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds a game in 23 outings.
Holst isn’t just good around the rim, though, despite his length. According to EuroBasket, he was 38-for-132 (29%) from 3-point range with Bears Academy. He also shot 29% from 3 with the Bakken Bears, going 16-of-55.
Holst also has experience on the international circuit. He played with Denmark at the FIBA U18 European Championship last year. Against some of the best competition in the world for seven games, Holst averaged 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 30% on 37 3-point attempts.
Moser’s 2025 class doubled with Holst’s commitment. Alec Blair, a 4-star small forward from De La Salle High School (CA), was OU’s first commit in the 2025 class in late July. Blair is planning to play two sports for the Sooners, also playing baseball for Skip Johnson.