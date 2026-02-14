Fire Erupts at Lloyd Noble Center During Oklahoma Basketball Game vs. Georgia

NORMAN — Kristian Alexander’s second day on the job was more eventful than he hoped.

Alexander, who started his new job at the Lloyd Noble Center as a concessions vendor on Friday, was in one of the arena’s closets when he heard a commotion from outside.

Alexander peeked his head outside, and what he saw startled him — flames engulfed the popcorn machine between Sections 222 and 223 of the arena.

“I was in there getting some inventory, then I came out and saw the entire popcorn stand on fire,” Alexander said.

If you missed it, here’s ESPN coverage of the fire just now on the Lloyd Noble Center concourse in the 1st half of Oklahoma’s men’s basketball game against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/JRVLImSnSk — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) February 14, 2026

An officer from Norman Police Department confirmed to Sooners On SI that it was the popcorn machine that burst into flames. Video of the event was carried over live TV by ESPN cameras.

The fire could be seen from all angles of the Lloyd Noble Center — the floor, the lower bowl and the upper deck. It occurred during a media timeout just a few minutes into Saturday’s contest between Oklahoma and Georgia. Officials paused, continuing the regular stoppage, for roughly five minutes before play was resumed.

Brief pause from the game at the Lloyd Noble Center.



Fire on the concourse… @SoonersOnSI pic.twitter.com/THJhYbTy5h — Carson Field (@CarsonDField) February 14, 2026

Ironically, Saturday was the official last day on the job for long-time OU athletic director Joe Castiglione. Castiglione last summer announced his retirement, and last month the school hired Roger Denny to replace him. Denny's first official day on the job is Sunday.

It's also poignant timing that the LNC avoided potential catastrophe just 11 days after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that its replacement, a new arena as part of the Rock Creek Entertainment District plan, can move forward.

The arena, which marked its 50th anniversary last fall, has certainly seen better days. On Jan. 29, during a women's basketball game against Texas A&M, a section of the concourse was closed off to contain and clean up a leak in the ceiling.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Can Oklahoma Unlock Transfer CB Dakoda Fields’ Full Potential?

How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Oklahoma's Bats Stay hot in Run-Rule Victory Over New Mexico State

Following Saturday's outburst, security guards cleared those two sections, as well as the four adjacent sections. The arena sprinklers were activated on the concourse to extinguish the fire and the smoke that quickly permeated.

Per Alexander, the employees at Lloyd Noble Center — vendors, security guards and police officers — communicated well to minimize the potential for danger. Once play resumed, fans were reseated in other sections.

“We were just able to get everyone out in a quick, timely manner and get everybody out as safely as possible," he said.

The fire interrupted Oklahoma’s first home game in two weeks. The Sooners lost against Kentucky on the road before defeating No. 15 Vanderbilt in Nashville last Saturday. OU battled Georgia to a 43-41 halftime deficit.

Alexander said the near-emergency won’t make him reconsider his new job. But he hopes that his future work days are less flame-filled.

“It’s gotta be easier than this,” Alexander said.