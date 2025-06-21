Former Oklahoma F Jalon Moore Suffers Major Injury in Pre-Draft Workout per Report
Days before the NBA Draft, former Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore was dealt a terrible blow.
Moore tore his Achilles tendon in a pre-draft workout with the Spurs, Moore’s agent Mike Silverman told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
Givony also confirmed that Moore had a successful surgery the following day.
Moore entered the draft process last offseason to get feedback from NBA scouts and improve his chances of landing in the NBA this year.
He then returned to Oklahoma and got to work improving his game.
Moore averaged a career-high 15.9 points per game for OU last year running alongside projected lottery pick Jeremiah Fears.
His rebounding took a slight step back, falling from 6.7 rebounds per game in 2023-24, which was a career-high, to 5.8 rebounds per game last year, but his big gains came from beyond the arc.
Moore shot a career-best 3.3 3 pointers per game as a senior with the Sooners, and he knocked down 38.1 percent of those attempts.
His shooting percentage dropped from 41.0 percent in 2023-24, but she shot 1.3 more 3’s per contest in his final year with Porter Moser.
Overall, Moore shot 47.1 percent from the field on 11.1 attempts.
As a junior, he hit 51.7 percent of his shots from the field, but he only took 7.5 attempts per game.
Moore’s three best scoring games of his career came this past season.
He shined in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Moore totaled 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting against Arizona on Nov. 28, 2024. He went 8-for-9 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
The next day, he again dropped 24 to help Oklahoma take down Louisville. He went 7-for-13 from the floor and he repeated his 8-for-9 showing from the charity stripe while adding another seven rebounds and a steal.
His career-high came on Jan. 15 against Texas. Moore scored 29, knocking down 3-of-5 from deep, and he added eight rebounds and block in the 77-73 loss to the Longhorns.
Moore and Fears helped Moser take the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the former Loyola Chicago coach took the job in Norman.
Before transferring to Oklahoma for his junior season, Moore played his first two years of college basketball at Georgia Tech.
He’s shown steady improvement throughout his career.
Moore averaged 2.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Yellow Jackets before stepping up to post 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Pairing his continual growth with his eye-popping athleticism, Moore hoped to work his way into the second round of the NBA Draft.
Givony also reported that the workout in San Antonio was Moore’s 13th pre-draft workout, and that he was aiming to complete three more workouts before the draft on June 25.
Moore’s teammate, Fears, hopes to hear his named called in the first 10 picks on Wednesday.
The first round of the NBA Draft will air on ABC and ESPN on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the second round will begin on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.