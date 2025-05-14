OU Basketball: Oklahoma Sets Three Neutral-Site Games Against Quality Opponents
Basketball season is still several months away, but Oklahoma has already started scheduling quality non-conference opponents.
The Sooners announced on Wednesday that they will battle Marquette in Chicago on Nov. 28.
Marquette, a Big East program, has reached the NCAA Tournament 37 times in program history, and the Golden Eagles have made it to the tourney each of the last four seasons.
In 2024-25, Marquette finished 23-11 and went 13-7 in Big East play. The Golden Eagles were a 7-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and lost 75-66 to 10-seed New Mexico in the first round.
Coaching Marquette is Shaka Smart, who served as Texas’ coach from 2015-2021. In four seasons coaching the Golden Eagles, Smart has compiled a 98-41 record.
The neutral-site showdown will be played at Credit Union 1 Arena, a multi-purpose arena primarily used by University of Illinois Chicago’s athletic programs.
The announcement of the Marquette game comes two days after Oklahoma revealed that it will play Nebraska in Sioux Falls, SD, on Nov. 15.
Sanford Pentagon, home to the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, will host the game. That venue played host to three Nebraska regular-season games in the 2024-25 season.
OU and Nebraska — former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals — have played just once since the Cornhuskers departed from the Big 12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2021. The Sooners defeated the Cornhuskers 75-66 in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, FL, on Nov. 24, 2022.
The Cornhuskers had an up-and-down season in 2024-25, finishing 21-14 and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament. They still made the postseason, however, winning the inaugural College Basketball Crown, a tournament held in Las Vegas that paid a $300,000 cash prize to Nebraska for winning the event.
And, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, OU will face Oklahoma State at the PayCom Center in Oklahoma City on Dec. 13.
Those teams played at the same venue in December 2024, with the Sooners beating the Cowboys 80-64 in their first meeting since OU left the Big 12 for the SEC.
In their first year under coach Steve Lutz, the Cowboys finished 17-18 and reached the third round of the National Invitational Tournament.
Rothstein also reported on Wednesday that Oklahoma will face Gonzaga in Spokane on Nov. 8.
Gonzaga has reached the NCAA Tournament in 26 straight seasons. Prior to the Bulldogs' Round of 32 loss to Houston in 2025, they had made it to the Sweet 16 nine years in a row.
Oklahoma has played against Gonzaga four times, with the Bulldogs winning the last three. Most recently, Oklahoma lost to Gonzaga in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament in 2021.
Oklahoma finished its first men's basketball season as an SEC member 20-14. The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Porter Moser's tenure as head coach, losing to 8-seed UConn in the first round.