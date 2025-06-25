Jeremiah Fears Expected to Become Oklahoma's Latest Top 10 Pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft
Jeremiah Fears is expected to join the ranks of Oklahoma Sooners in the NBA on Wednesday night.
After an excellent freshman season in Norman, the combo guard measured at 6-foot-2 at the NBA Draft Combine without shoes.
His size, scoring prowess and ability running an offense with the ball in his hands mean Fears expects to hear his named called early, potentially in the first 10 picks in the draft.
Fears signed with Oklahoma after reclassifying to head to school one year early. Still, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game playing in one of the toughest leagues in the country.
Porter Moser handed the keys to his offense over to the freshman, and Fears shot 43.4 percent from the field on 12.2 attempts per game, 85.1 percent from the free throw line and 28.4 percent form beyond the arc while averaging 3.9 3-point attempts per contest.
He dropped a career-high 31 points against Missouri on March 5, and Fears scored 20 points or more 12 times during the 2024-25 season, including both of his contests in the SEC Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament First Round against UConn.
Though the Sooners fell 67-59 to the Huskies in their return to the Big Dance, Fears’ efforts to break down Dan Hurley’s defense only served to excite NBA scouts.
Fears only logged four assists, but it wasn’t indicative of the kind of night he had against UConn.
He quickly digested the defensive coverages thrown at him and expertly picked apart the defense to create open shots, his teammates just went cold from the field.
His ability to create is his ticket to the top of the draft, as teams will bet that his scoring will continue to improve as he grows in the league.
If NBA mock drafts are indicative of how Wednesday night will go, then Fears won’t have to wait long to hear his name called.
Jonathan Givony’s final mock draft for ESPN projected that Fears would be selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5-overall pick.
J. Kyle Mann’s mock draft for The Ringer had Fears landing in New Orleans with the seventh pick, CBS had Fears headed to the Brooklyn Nets with the eighth pick and Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected Fears to get selected by the Washington Wizards with the sixth pick in the draft.
The Dallas Mavericks will pick first on Wednesday, where Cooper Flagg is expected to go. San Antonio will pick second, Philadelphia will pick third, Charlotte has the fourth pick and the Jazz will select fifth.
Washington (six), New Orlando’s (seven), Brooklyn (eight), Toronto (nine) and Houston (10) round out the top 10 picks entering the night.
The Sooners haven’t had a player selected in the NBA Draft since Trae Young went fifth in 2018, though Austin Reaves told teams to pass on him in the second round so he could sign as an undrafted free agent with the Lakers, a move that has paid dividends for the guard.
Oklahoma hoped it would have two players selected, as forward Jalon Moore was working out for teams throughout the draft process in hopes of landing in the second round, but it was revealed over the weekend that Moore sustained a major injury in a workout in San Antonio.
The draft will get underway from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.
Thursday the draft will return when the second round begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.