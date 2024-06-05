New Renderings, Updates on Norman's Proposed Entertainment District and Oklahoma Arena
NORMAN — If the process for passing Norman’s proposed entertainment district and arena was a college football season, the City of Norman, University of Oklahoma and developers have made it to the first round of the playoff.
The semifinal — a vote by the city planning commission — will take place next Thursday, June 13. If it passes — “something about which we are optimistic,” OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. told the media at Evans Hall on Wednesday — the championship vote will take place in the City Council, “shortly thereafter.”
Athletic director Joe Castiglione, Norman mayor Larry Heikkila and several other key figures associated with the passage of the new entertainment district provided an update on its development at Wednesday’s meeting. The university also provided new renderings of the proposed district.
If passed, the 8,000-seat arena could house Oklahoma's basketball and gymnastics teams as early as the 2027-28 school year, said Danny Lovell, a Henryetta native and CEO of Dallas-based Ranier Companies. The development's first phase would include the arena, retail and at least 250 of the project's expected 700 multi-family housing units.
"We would expect to go out for financing later this year, post-positive outcome, through the planning commission and city council," Lovell said. "And then likely, pending financing, start turning dirt in 2025. That would be our plan. We have a seven-to-an-eight-year build-out of various phases of the site plan, some of which you guys will see that will continue to evolve and get better over time as we continue to refine it."