Oklahoma salvaged a win in its last game in Florida.

The Sooners defeated Purdue 70-63 in their second and final game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off multi-team event on Thursday. OU erased an early 11-point deficit to avenge their double-digit loss to Pittsburgh earlier in the tournament.

OU improved to 5-2 with the win, while Purdue fell to 4-4.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Sooners overtake Boilermakers in second half

The Sooners trailed by five points at halftime, but in the final 20 minutes, they were the better team.

OU held Purdue to only 27 points in the second half. The Boilermakers shot just 3-of-13 on threes in the last 20 minutes and 7-of-28 for the entire game.

The frontcourt has struggled for much of the early season, but the Sooners’ big men played well down the stretch against the Boilermakers.

Purdue and Oklahoma each finished with 17 rebounds in the second half despite the Boilermakers holding significant advantages in size. The Sooners actually outscored the Boilermakers 18-16 in the paint during the final frame.

Notably, sophomore center Kai Rogers played arguably his best game as a Sooner, too, as he notched six points, three blocks, three steals and two rebounds.

Another big game for OU’s guards

With Duke Brennan out indefinitely, the Sooners have relied on their backcourt over the last few games.

They again did so against the Boilermakers, and OU’s guards played well.

Transfer Pop Isaacs led the Sooners in scoring with 17 points. He shot 7-of-9 from the field and made three of his five three-point attempts.

Point guard Xzayvier Brown also reached double figures with 11 points, while SMU transfer B.J. Edwards was right behind him with nine points. The trio of Isaacs, Brown and Edwards combined for 37 of the Sooners' 70 points.

Junior guard Dayton Forsythe of Dale, Okla., also chipped in with eight points off the bench.

One month down

The first month of OU’s season is now in the rearview mirror — and the win over Purdue is the clear high point.

Oklahoma notoriously opened the season with a 68-64 loss to East Texas A&M on Nov. 3. The Sooners followed that loss with uninspiring wins against other low-majors Mississippi Valley State, North Alabama, Fairleigh Dickinson and Campbell.

The Sooners lost their second game of the young season on Tuesday, falling 79-68 to Pitt in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

In December, OU will have plenty of opportunities to boost its resume.

The Sooners play host to Syracuse as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday. They will then battle Arizona State and Oklahoma State on neutral courts — in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, respectively — over the next few weeks. Oklahoma will also face SMU on the road on Dec. 22.

Other opponents on OU’s December slate include Alabama State, Jackson State and UL Monroe.

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