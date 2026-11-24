The Sooners’ early-season struggles followed them to Florida.

Oklahoma lost 79-68 to Pittsburgh in the first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday. OU’s loss is its first since Nov. 3, when it lost 68-64 to East Texas A&M to open the season.

The Sooners fell to 4-2 after the loss, while the Panthers improved to 7-0. Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown led all scorers with 23 points, while A'lahn Sumler led the way with 21 points for Pittsburgh.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Sooners struggle early

Oklahoma’s first half of basketball away from the Lloyd Noble Center of 2026-27 did not go well. The Sooners trailed 36-24 at halftime after a dismal offensive showing in the first 20 minutes.

OU shot only 29 percent (8-of-29) from the floor in the first half. The Sooners launched 14 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes but made only four of them. Guard Dayton Forsythe — who was 1-for-1 from the field — was the only OU player to log a field-goal percentage higher than 50 percent in the first half.

The Sooners also got dominated down low early on. Pittsburgh went to the locker room with a 21-15 advantage in rebounding, and the Panthers outscored the Sooners 16-8 in the paint.

OU’s halftime deficit could have been larger, but guard Pop Isaacs made a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds to close the gap to 12 points.

Poor defense prevents OU comeback

The Sooners weren’t able to cut into the halftime deficit, as the Panthers pulled away comfortably.

Poor defensive play was a key reason why.

Pittsburgh made six 3-pointers on eight attempts in the first six minutes of the second half. Of the Panthers’ six early threes, several of them were wide-open looks that came from Oklahoma defensive breakdowns.

The Panthers eventually cooled down and shot 7-of-16 from deep over the final 20 minutes. But their early three-point barrage allowed them to extend their lead to 22 points midway through the half.

And OU didn’t have enough offense to get back in the game. OU shot significantly better from the field — 50 percent — in the second half and shot 35.7 percent on threes.

One more game in Florida

The Sooners will play one more game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off before heading back to Norman.

OU will battle Purdue on Thursday, with the game scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The Boilermakers are set to face DePaul at 5 p.m. Tuesday for their first game of the event.

Purdue lost back-to-back games against Gonzaga and Valparaiso to open the season, but the Boilermakers have rounded off four wins in a row since to get to 4-2.

The games in Fort Myers are far from the last tough non-conference tests for the Sooners. OU will host Syracuse on Dec. 1 before battling Arizona State and Oklahoma State in neutral-site games. The Sooners will also face SMU on the road on Dec. 22.

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