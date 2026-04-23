Oklahoma Lands Former SEC Starting Guard Through Portal, per Report

Less than 24 hours after the transfer portal closed, the Sooners have made a move to bolster their 2026-27 squad.

Former Texas A&M guard Pop Isaacs has committed to OU, according to a report from Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: Texas A&M transfer guard Pop Isaacs has committed to Oklahoma, source told @On3.



The 6-2 redshirt junior has scored nearly 1,300 career points in college. He averaged 9.8 PPG while shooting nearly 40% from three this season for the Aggies, after putting up roughly 16 PPG… pic.twitter.com/ymOiReS34P — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 22, 2026

Isaacs is entering his fifth season of college basketball. Most recently, he averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game for Texas A&M in 2025-26, helping the Aggies reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The guard began his college career at Texas Tech, where he spent two seasons.

As a true freshman for the Red Raiders in 2022-23, Isaacs scored 11.5 points per contest and started 24 games. He was even better as a sophomore, averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game while also 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Following the 2023-24 season, Isaacs transferred to Creighton. Isaacs appeared in only eight games for the Bluejays before suffering a season-ending injury that allowed him to medically redshirt that season.

Isaacs then transferred to Texas A&M, where he started eight games under coach Bucky McMillan. In three of his four college basketball seasons, Isaacs has shot better than 30 percent on 3-pointers. His lone season with the Aggies marked his best shooting campaign, as he converted on 39.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

Isaacs is the third player to commit to Oklahoma from the transfer portal, joining Tyler Hendricks and Khani Rooths.

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Hendricks is a guard from Utah Valley who averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 2025-26 while also shooting 44.8 percent on 3-pointers. Rooths, a Louisville transfer, stands 6-10 and logged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Cardinals last year.

The transfer portal opened on April 7 and officially closed on April 21.

During the two-week window, Oklahoma saw four players from its 2025-26 squad — Kuol Atak, Jeff Nwankwo, Andreas Holst and Jake Hansen — enter the portal. Atak and Nwankwo had notable bench roles for the Sooners, Hansen appeared in only three games and Holst used his redshirt on the season.

Oklahoma now has nine of its 15 roster spots filled for the upcoming season. The Sooners retained five players from their 2025-26 team — Derrion Reid, Xzayvier Brown, Dayton Forsythe, Kai Rogers and Finley Keeffe — and they will have one true freshman, Gage Mayfield, joining the program in the fall along with the transfers.

The Sooners will look to improve upon their most recent season in which they went 21-16 overall and were the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma played in the College Basketball Crown after the regular season and lost to West Virginia in the postseason tournament’s title game.