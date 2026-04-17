Oklahoma Lands Sharpshooter Out of the Transfer Portal, per Report

Oklahoma added a shooter to its transfer portal haul on Friday afternoon.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Utah Valley guard Tyler Hendricks has signed with the Sooners.

Oklahoma has signed Utah Valley guard transfer Tyler Hendricks. @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports.



The 6-6 Hendricks, who began his career at UCF, averaged 11.8 points per game at Utah Valley this past season. pic.twitter.com/E2WLJRQzg2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 17, 2026

Hendricks, a 6-foot-6 shooter, spent the 2025-26 season with the Wolverines after starting his career at UCF.

He started 28 games last season, averaging 11.8 points per game, and shot 44.8% from deep on 4.8 attempts per game, and he knocked down 49.2% of all attempts from the field.

Hendricks also added 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

He has developed steadily throughout his career.

Rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, Hendricks signed with UCF out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Hendricks redshirted in his first season with the Knights, then he saw his first action during the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 2.6 points on 7.6 minutes per game in 14 total contests, and he shot 35.7% from behind the arc.

He played in 26 games, making eight starts, as a redshirt sophomore, where he averaged 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds and shot 43.9% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

Hendricks flourished after transferring to Utah Valley, which turned out to be a one-year stop before he arrived in Norman.

Hendricks joins former Louisville forward Khani Rooths as the Sooners’ two additions via the transfer portal so far.

Oklahoma also retained veteran guard Xzayvier Brown, who was a major retention target for head coach Porter Moser.

The Sooners did lose Kuol Atak, Jeff Nwankwo, Andreas Holst and Jake Hansen to the portal.

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Center Mo Wague graduated at the end of last season, as did forward Tae Davis, but the Sooners can bring back forward Derrion Reid, guard Dayton Forsythe and center Kai Rogers alongside Brown.

This offseason represents the first chance that Moser has to work with new general manager Lucas McKay, who joined the program earlier this month from Clemson.

McKay’s addition was one of the first steps in the athletic department’s efforts to help provide more resources for Moser, which new athletic director Roger Denny said would be a priority of his when he announced Moser’s retention following the SEC Tournament.

“It’s on Coach Moser to make sure that our team’s performance continues to meet and exceed our resources for the program. He’s done that and I’m confident he will continue to," Denny said in a statement on X.

“It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations. We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL to staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that.”