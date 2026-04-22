Oklahoma’s Roster Outlook After Sooners’ Latest Retention Moves

The college basketball transfer portal has officially closed, and Oklahoma’s 2026-27 roster has begun to take shape.

During the two-week portal window, the Sooners saw four of their players — Kuol Atak, Jeff Nwankwo, Andreas Holst and Jake Hansen — opt to depart. Of that group, Atak was the biggest contributor, while Nwankwo had a regular bench role for the Sooners.

More notable is the group that decided to stay.

Guard Xzayvier Brown and forward Derrion Reid each inked new deals to remain in the program. The Sooners also retained guard Dayton Forsythe and center Kai Rogers, both of whom saw significant minutes off the bench in 2025-26.

Between the four players transferring out and the six that played their final college games in March, Oklahoma still must add a handful of transfers to solidify its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Here is a look at where the roster currently stands:

Returning production

Oklahoma guard Dayton Forsythe attempts a layup against Georgia. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Brown and Reid both transferred to OU ahead of the 2025-26 season and started all 37 games for the Sooners in Year 1.

Brown averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. He is the stepson of OU assistant coach Justin Scott, which makes his decision to stay unsurprising.

Reid went for 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, and his 35.8-percent clip on 3-pointers was fairly strong for a post player. He was a McDonald’s All-American in 2024, and he showed flashes of his potential during his first season at OU.

Both of those two will almost certainly be starters again in 2026-27. But with Nijel Pack, Mohamed Wague and Tae Davis all out of eligibility, the Sooners have three starting spots to fill.

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Forsythe — a native of Dale, OK — missed nine games with an ankle injury, but he was valuable when healthy, averaging 5.3 points off the bench. Rogers, a true freshman in 2025-26, appeared in 23 games, and the 6-10 center played eight minutes per contest.

It’s possible that Forsythe and Rogers are bumped to starting roles next year, but at the very least, they’ll both be reliable bench contributors.

Forward Finley Keeffe is the only other player who will return in 2026-27. Keeffe used his redshirt on the 2025-26 season, but the former walk-on was put on full scholarship last week and could see his minutes increase next year.

Transfer help

Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) scores in the first half at Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Sooners have already secured two transfer portal commitments.

Former Louisville forward Khani Rooths pledged with Oklahoma on April 13. Standing 6-10, Rooths spent two seasons with the Cardinals, averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Sooners landed Utah Valley guard Tyler Hendricks on April 17. Hendricks helped the Wolverines win the WAC regular-season championship in 2025-26, averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.8 percent on threes.

Hendricks was a 28-game starter for UVU in 2025-26, while Rooths started twice. Both of them will likely compete for starting spots during their first season in Norman.

Three of Oklahoma’s outgoing players have found their new homes.

Atak is the only one headed to a high-major, as he pledged with Virginia Tech last week. Nwankwo and Holst have committed to Youngstown State and Florida International, respectively, while Hansen remains uncommitted.

Further needs

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma seems to be in a good spot at forward. In addition to Reid and Rooths, the Sooners will have power forward Gage Mayfield, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 73 overall player from the Class of 2026.

But with five returners, two incoming transfers and one true freshman, there are still seven spots on the roster to fill. If OU can get one more transfer forward with proven production, the Sooners can feel good about that position.

Center appears to be a glaring need.

Rogers certainly flashed his potential late in the season, logging six points and eight rebounds in the Sooners’ loss to West Virginia at the College Basketball Crown. But with Wague and Kirill Elatontsev — another graduating senior — both now out of the mix, the Sooners must add a couple more big men.

And even with Brown, Forsythe and Hendricks, there is work to be done in the backcourt.

Though Hendricks was stellar from deep in his last season at Utah Valley, it will be hard for him to replicate what Pack did during his only year at OU. The guard led the Sooners with 16.8 points per game and shot 44.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Hendricks will have a major role for Oklahoma, but the Sooners must add a couple more proven scorers to make its guard play a strength — like it was in 2025-26.