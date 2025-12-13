Oklahoma's Last Four-Game Stretch Symbolized by Response, Capped Off With Bedlam Win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's non-conference experience has been a roller coaster.

Volatility, thy name is Porter Moser's 2025-26 squad. Of course, when three of your losses come to teams with a combined 27-3 record — Nebraska at 10-0 when the day began — you're going to struggle.

That's what makes the Sooners' stretch from Thanksgiving to Saturday's win over previously-undefeated Oklahoma State seem meaningful. From down 12 at the half only to leave victorious against Marquette in Chicago, to another superb second half defensive performance against the Cowboys, Oklahoma (7-3) looks to finish off non-conference strong before entering SEC play.

"For us, we're trending," Moser said last week. "To get Marquette and Wake, both of those back-to-back, that’s where I was outspoken with the guys for the last couple weeks and just getting more connected defensively. I really saw it play out against Wake Forest.”

In all, Oklahoma went 3-1 against Marquette, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oklahoma State. Ironically, Moser's previous quote came prior to their loss to Arizona State, where the Sooners were blitzed in the first half to the tune of a 27-2 run before dropping the game 86-70.

Like OU has done a few times in this young season, they rebounded from a bad defeat to win — made sweeter by the fact it was against OSU in an 85-76 victory.

"You don’t want to not talk about it this week," Moser said following the OSU game. "We talked about it the whole week, but you also talk about simultaneously what it means to this year’s path. It was a simultaneous path of talking with our guys this week of (getting a) big win for this year’s path."

In Oklahoma's last three wins, they've won second halves. Moser's defense brought OU back into the game against Marquette, erased the Demon Deacons and quelled a few runs made by the Cowboys.

Especially against Oklahoma State, which entered Saturday at 9-0 behind a high-octane offense averaging 91 points per game, Moser knew exactly what his defense needed to do to meet the challenge.

"It's funny, we didn't want to slow it offensively, but we did want to slow it defensively," Moser said. "One of our goals was to keep them at 77 or lower, and they had 76. Because they've been over 80 almost every single game. To hold them to 35 at half, that was the goal. And I've gotta give them credit."

OU has coupled its second half defensive efforts with scoring, specifically from the SEC's leading three-point shooter, Nijel Pack, and a suddenly surging Xzayvier Brown, who struggled coming into this four-game stretch after a hot start to the season — more than likely due to an ankle injury sustained in Oklahoma's win over Alcorn State.

Brown, especially, was superb against the Cowboys. Twenty-one points on nine attempts to go along with five assists. A far cry from his 0-for-11 day against Marquette.

"It was great to see Xzavyier Brown be Xzavyier Brown," Moser said. "That's a big takeaway for me. To see him get it going, he looked more like X. Playing in that hard of an atmosphere. He makes us different. He was a key to the game and it was great to see him."

The duo of Brown and Pack combined for 39 points on 12-23 shooting against OSU. Pack helped steady the Sooner offense as Brown dealt with his ankle injury — scoring 15 points per game on 50% shooting from three.

"As coach says, our motto for this year is 'no finish line,'” Pack said after the OSU game. "So, we're never going to be satisfied with what happens. I feel like we still got to continue to improve no matter what happens. But we're making stepping stones in the right direction."

Oklahoma now has three home games against Kansas City, Stetson and Mississippi Valley State before their SEC-opener against Ole Miss — also in Norman. Thanks to a strong near-finish to their non-conference slate, OU appears to be finding out who they are and how they can win games.