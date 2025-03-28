OU Basketball: Former Oklahoma Forward Lands With McNeese State
Former Oklahoma forward Jacolb Fredson-Cole has found a new home.
He announced his commitment to McNeese State in a statement on X on Friday.
Fredson-Cole entered the transfer portal after spending two years in Norman with Porter Moser and the Sooners.
This past year, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Bellaire, TX, product never found his way into OU’s rotation.
He totaled 69 minutes across 15 games for the Sooners.
Fredson-Cole took 11 shot attempts from the floor, knocking down three, and he pulled down 12 rebounds.
Only 16 of his minutes played this season came in SEC play.
Fredson-Cole joined big man Luke Northweather and center Yaya Keita as the trio of entrants into the portal off of this year’s Oklahoma roster.
Moser and his staff will have to remake the lineup again this offseason.
Forward Jalon Moore and center Sam Godwin are both out of eligibility, as is Glenn Taylor Jr., Kobe Elvis, Mohamed Wague and Brycen Goodine.
Freshman star Jeremiah Fears is expected to head to the NBA Draft, too, as he is projected as a potentially lottery pick.
Veteran guard Duke Miles could return next year if he obtains a medical waiver, and guard Dayton Forsythe is also expected to return for his sophomore season.
Freshman Kuol Atak redshirted this past season, and Moser signed forwards Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst and guard Alec Blair, who will all be freshmen next season.
Fredson-Cole joins a McNeese State program that will have to replace head coach Will Wade, who moved on to NC State, and a host of key pieces.
After Wade’s denature, the Cowboys named Bill Armstrong as their new head coach.