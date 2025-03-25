OU Basketball: Oklahoma Reportedly Loses Third Player to Transfer Portal
A third Oklahoma player is reportedly headed for the transfer portal.
Forward Jacolb Fredson-Cole has submitted his name to the portal, per Verbal Commits.
Rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN and a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Fredson-Cole was forced to redshirt during his freshman season in 2023-2024 due to an injury.
This past year, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Bellaire, TX, product never found his way into Porter Moser’s rotation.
He totaled 69 minutes across 15 games for the Sooners.
Fredson-Cole took 11 shot attempts from the floor, knocking down three, and he pulled down 12 rebounds.
Only 16 of his minutes played this season came in SEC play.
Fredson-Cole joins big man Luke Northweather and center Yaya Keita as members of Moser’s program who are reportedly headed to the transfer portal.
Though the trio aren’t a big blow, OU will again have to reform its roster through the transfer portal.
Forward Jalon Moore and center Sam Godwin are both out of eligibility, as is Glenn Taylor Jr., Kobe Elvis and Brycen Goodine.
Freshman star Jeremiah Fears is expected to head to the NBA Draft, too, as he is projected as a potentially lottery pick.
Veteran guard Duke Miles could return next year if he obtains a medical waiver, and guard Dayton Forsythe is also expected to return for his sophomore season.
Center Mohamed Wague could return next season as well, thanks to the new NCAA junior college waivers.
Freshman Kuol Atak redshirted this past season, and Moser signed forwards Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst and guard Alec Blair, who will all be freshmen next season.
Moser and his staff have already been working the portal to add to the roster in effort to build off the 2025 NCAA Tournament appearance.