All Sooners

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Reportedly Loses Third Player to Transfer Portal

The Sooners are set to see a third player enter their name into the transfer portal.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma forward Jacolb Fredson-Cole
Oklahoma forward Jacolb Fredson-Cole / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI
In this story:

A third Oklahoma player is reportedly headed for the transfer portal. 

Forward Jacolb Fredson-Cole has submitted his name to the portal, per Verbal Commits.

Rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN and a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Fredson-Cole was forced to redshirt during his freshman season in 2023-2024 due to an injury. 

This past year, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Bellaire, TX, product never found his way into Porter Moser’s rotation. 

He totaled 69 minutes across 15 games for the Sooners. 

Fredson-Cole took 11 shot attempts from the floor, knocking down three, and he pulled down 12 rebounds. 

Only 16 of his minutes played this season came in SEC play. 

Fredson-Cole joins big man Luke Northweather and center Yaya Keita as members of Moser’s program who are reportedly headed to the transfer portal. 

Though the trio aren’t a big blow, OU will again have to reform its roster through the transfer portal. 

Forward Jalon Moore and center Sam Godwin are both out of eligibility, as is Glenn Taylor Jr., Kobe Elvis and Brycen Goodine

Freshman star Jeremiah Fears is expected to head to the NBA Draft, too, as he is projected as a potentially lottery pick. 

Veteran guard Duke Miles could return next year if he obtains a medical waiver, and guard Dayton Forsythe is also expected to return for his sophomore season. 

Center Mohamed Wague could return next season as well, thanks to the new NCAA junior college waivers.

Freshman Kuol Atak redshirted this past season, and Moser signed forwards Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst and guard Alec Blair, who will all be freshmen next season. 

Moser and his staff have already been working the portal to add to the roster in effort to build off the 2025 NCAA Tournament appearance. 

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Men's Basketball