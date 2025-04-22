OU Basketball: Former Oklahoma Guard Reportedly Transferring to SEC Foe
Oklahoma guard Duke Miles is headed south of the Red River to an SEC rival.
Miles, who started all 34 games for OU in 2024-25, has committed to Texas A&M, according to On3.
Texas A&M will be the fourth stop of Miles’ college career.
Miles began his career at Troy, playing three seasons for the Trojans. He averaged more than 20 minutes per game in each season there, but Miles suffered a season-ending injury in his third year, leading him to transfer to High Point after the season.
At High Point, Miles was a star. He led the Panthers with 17.5 points per game and also logged 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest. Miles helped High Point win the Big South regular season championship and led the Panthers to the third round of the College Basketball Invitational.
Miles was a key piece for the Sooners during his lone season in Norman.
Playing alongside Jeremiah Fears in the backcourt, Miles finished third on the team in scoring with 9.4 points per game. Miles’ 43% clip on 3-pointers was the second best for OU, behind only Dayton Forsythe.
The 2025-26 season will be Miles’ sixth year playing at the collegiate level, and it’s his final year of eligibility.
Miles is one of four Sooners reportedly transferring from the program, along with Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole. Northweather has committed to Missouri, while Fredson-Cole is pledged with McNeese State. And Fears declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in March.
OU has added reinforcements with three transfer signees: guard Xzayvier Brown (St. Joseph’s), forward Tae Davis (Notre Dame) and guard Nigel Pack (Miami).
Oklahoma finished the 2024-25 season 20-14 overall and 6-12 in SEC play. The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Porter Moser’s tenure, falling to No. 8-seed UConn in the first round.
The spring transfer portal window for men’s college basketball closed on Tuesday.