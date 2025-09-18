Facing the Past: Venables' Must-Win Against Yet Another Former Sooner
Any seasoned college football fan knows the sport thrives on narratives. On top of having a bad 6-7 season in 2024, the Oklahoma Sooners of a year ago were the victims of poor narratives. Some were self-inflicted, others were out of their control.
Another factor was an odd circumstance of player movement and conference realignment. As fate would have it, OU being due for a down year coalesced with a season where they would face numerous former Sooners. Some players and some head coaches. The results left Oklahoma scrambling for answers. As for those opponents who once donned the crimson and cream, they created fond memories.
This is where we insert Jackson Arnold into the fray. This goes beyond who he is as a person — classy — or as a player — limited but talented — and more to do with how he represents the next test for Brent Venables as the No. 11 Sooners look to keep their winning ways intact this Saturday when they host Arnold's No. 22 Auburn Tigers (2:30 p.m., ABC).
The mission this week for Venables is simple. To grow into his role as head coach, he must repair those broken narratives from a year ago. Venables must ensure that Oklahoma is not just a destination for top talent, but is a place where players and coaches come to build lasting legacies, not to leave and later celebrate against.
Programs like the blue blood institution that is Oklahoma thrive on many things — championships, wins, rivalry dominance and accolades. Achieve those at a place like OU, and you can pick your retirement date.
The fans might argue that respect should be added to that pantheon of expectations. Even at OU, where wins are not just expected but demanded, fans can understand when the Sooners are ill-equipped to gobble up victories. But you have to maintain a level of respect.
Last year was a resounding failure in many regards. But losing to old coaches, former quarterbacks and past wide receivers made that failure sting even more. Either leaving of their own volition or by dismissal, a handful of former Oklahoma coaches and players had some of their brightest moments of 2024 at the expense of their old team.
Just ask Josh Heupel or Shane Beamer how their wins over Oklahoma helped set the stage for their seasons last year. Wonder if Cayden Green and Theo Wease held their matchups with Oklahoma in high regard? Lest we forget, former Sooner backup quarterback and 2022 starter in the Red River Rivalry game Davis Beville taking a knee on Owen Field following South Carolina's 35-9 win over OU.
This isn't to claim that those listed disrespected Oklahoma. Coaches and players are always searching for ways to self-motivate. Sometimes, competing against your old team and school is too potent an incendiary. Too many times in 2024, OU was the victim of former Sooner comeuppance.
That was last year. 2025 has brought a new sense of vigor and optimism into the program with three dominant victories fueled by complementary football. John Mateer now stands in the position Arnold once held. Arnold leads an offensive attack that has a run-first identity and able-bodied skill position players all over the field to help him, something he did not have last year at Oklahoma.
The players on the field will make the plays, but it's up to the coaches to set them up to succeed. Venables knows what buttons to push against Arnold, having coached him for two years. He cannot blink in the latest edition of 'Oklahoma vs former player/coach.'
It would go a long way in further distancing themselves from the abyss that was 2024 if Venables keeps Arnold from taking victorious photographs on the field following the game on Saturday.