OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands JUCO Transfer Jeff Nwankwo to Fill Final Roster Spot
Oklahoma filled its final open roster spot on Wednesday afternoon, landing a commitment from Cowley College transfer Jeff Nwankwo.
Hailing from Putnam City North (OK) in Oklahoma City, Nwankwo started his college career as a football player at Tulane. The athletic wing only played high school football for one year, but with a great physical frame and good height, college coaches became enamored with Nwankwo's potential on the gridiron.
After one season with the Green Wave, however, Nwankwo transferred to Cowley College in Arkansas City, KS, to continue his basketball career. Nwankwo committed to Marist following his first year at Cowley, but elected to return to the junior college for another season.
This decision seemed to pay off for Nwankwo, who was named Cowley College's Male Athlete of the Year and earned NJCAA First Team All-American honors in 2023 after averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Nwankwo also garnered attention from more Division I programs following his breakout year, picking up offers from Arkansas, LSU, Colorado and more.
The local product originally committed to California around a month ago, but backed off of his pledge on May 12.
Listed at 6-foot-6, Nwankwo is a very explosive and athletic player who should be an exciting add to Porter Moser's squad. With good size and the ability to run the floor, Nwankwo has the potential to be a good play finisher for the Sooners, especially in transition.
Nwankwo fills the team's final open roster spot after added Alabama transfer Mohamed Wague on Tuesday. Nwankwo is the sixth player to transfer to OU over the offseason, joining Wague, Duke Miles, Brycen Goodine, Jadon Jones and Kobe Elvis.