OU Basketball: Porter Moser Signs Three in 2025 Class
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN – Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of three signees to the 2025 class on Friday:
Kai Rogers (6-10 – Forward – Wauwatosa, WI), Andreas Holst (7-0 – Forward – Aarhus, Denmark) and Alec Blair (6-7 – Guard – Lafayette, CA) will join the Sooners as freshmen for the 2025-26 season.
Kai Rogers
6-10, Wauwatosa, WI, Forward
* No. 77 in the 2025 class via On3 and No. 79 in the ESPN100
* Labeled a four-star prospect by On3, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
* Competed for Cold Hearts on the Overtime Elite, averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 25.9 minutes per outing.
* On the Under Armour Association (UAA) circuit, Rogers averaged 16.6 points per game on 66% shooting from the floor, ranking as the second most efficient player (minimum of 12 positions per game) via Synergy Basketball
* Prepped at Wauwatosa West High School and averaged 20 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a junior.
* Finished his time in Wisconsin with 1,000-plus career points.
Moser on Kai Rogers: “Kai was one of the best young big men on the circuit. He has tremendous physicality and has the ability to pass. With his 7-foot-4-inch wingspan, he creates defensive problems and is a rim protector. Kai is an extremely strong big man.”
Andreas Holst
7-0, Aarhus, Denmark, Forward
* No. 68 in the 2025 class via On3
* Labeled a four-star prospect by On3
* Played for Denmark at the FIBA U18 Championship, averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per outing over seven games.
* Competed for Bakken Bears in the Basketligean (highest basketball league in Denmark) and contributed 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games
* Averaged 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 outings for Bears Academy, an affiliate of the Bakken Bears.
Moser on Andreas Holst: “Andreas has phenomenal length and athleticism. He can play multiple positions as a 7-footer and is extremely mobile and athletic. Andreas is a very skilled shooter and can get his versatility into the game with his size.”
Alec Blair
6-7, Lafayette, CA, Guard
* Plans to play both basketball and baseball (outfielder) at Oklahoma.
* Labeled a four-star basketball prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports and a three star by On3.
* Ranked No. 49 nationally by 247Sports.
* 2023-24 North Coast Section Player of the Year, EBAL League MVP and Cal-Hi Sports Player of the Year.
* 2023-24 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team selection.
* Averaged 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a junior at De La Salle High School (Concord, Calif.), guiding the Spartans to 25-6 and the Northern California Open Division playoffs.
* Tabbed 2024 San Francisco Chronicle’s Contra Costa/Tri-Valley Regional Player of the Year.
* West Coast Prep All-Bay Area First Team honoree in basketball and baseball.
* Led De La Salle in points and rebounds since he was a freshman.
* Rated as the No. 6 outfielder and No. 19 overall prospect in California and the No. 17 outfielder and No. 85 overall prospect nationally by Perfect Game.
* Hit .373 with three home runs and 18 RBI in limited action on the diamond during his junior campaign.
* Named to the 2024 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American First Team and 2023 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Second Team.
* Selected to the 2024 World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) 17U National Championship All-Tournament Team.
* Attended USA Baseball trials during the summer of 2024.
Moser on Alec Blair:
“Alec is an athletic wing with length who can play multiple positions. Being a two-sport athlete, it showcases his versatile skillset. Alec is extremely dynamic in the open floor with his passing and has the ability to score by getting his athleticism into the game at 6-foot-7.”