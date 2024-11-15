All Sooners

OU Basketball: Porter Moser Signs Three in 2025 Class

Kai Rogers, Andreas Holst and Alec Blair will join the Sooners next season as freshmen looking to help Moser restore the OU program.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN – Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of three signees to the 2025 class on Friday:

Kai Rogers (6-10 – Forward – Wauwatosa, WI), Andreas Holst (7-0 – Forward – Aarhus, Denmark) and Alec Blair (6-7 – Guard – Lafayette, CA) will join the Sooners as freshmen for the 2025-26 season.

Kai Rogers

6-10, Wauwatosa, WI, Forward
* No. 77 in the 2025 class via On3 and No. 79 in the ESPN100
* Labeled a four-star prospect by On3, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN
* Competed for Cold Hearts on the Overtime Elite, averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 25.9 minutes per outing.
* On the Under Armour Association (UAA) circuit, Rogers averaged 16.6 points per game on 66% shooting from the floor, ranking as the second most efficient player (minimum of 12 positions per game) via Synergy Basketball
* Prepped at Wauwatosa West High School and averaged 20 points, 13.6 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a junior.
* Finished his time in Wisconsin with 1,000-plus career points.

Moser on Kai Rogers: “Kai was one of the best young big men on the circuit. He has tremendous physicality and has the ability to pass. With his 7-foot-4-inch wingspan, he creates defensive problems and is a rim protector. Kai is an extremely strong big man.”

Andreas Holst

7-0, Aarhus, Denmark, Forward
* No. 68 in the 2025 class via On3
* Labeled a four-star prospect by On3
* Played for Denmark at the FIBA U18 Championship, averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per outing over seven games.
* Competed for Bakken Bears in the Basketligean (highest basketball league in Denmark) and contributed 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games
* Averaged 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 outings for Bears Academy, an affiliate of the Bakken Bears.

Moser on Andreas Holst: “Andreas has phenomenal length and athleticism. He can play multiple positions as a 7-footer and is extremely mobile and athletic. Andreas is a very skilled shooter and can get his versatility into the game with his size.”

Alec Blair

6-7, Lafayette, CA, Guard
* Plans to play both basketball and baseball (outfielder) at Oklahoma.
* Labeled a four-star basketball prospect by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports and a three star by On3.
* Ranked No. 49 nationally by 247Sports.
* 2023-24 North Coast Section Player of the Year, EBAL League MVP and Cal-Hi Sports Player of the Year.
* 2023-24 Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team selection.
* Averaged 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a junior at De La Salle High School (Concord, Calif.), guiding the Spartans to 25-6 and the Northern California Open Division playoffs.
* Tabbed 2024 San Francisco Chronicle’s Contra Costa/Tri-Valley Regional Player of the Year.
* West Coast Prep All-Bay Area First Team honoree in basketball and baseball.
* Led De La Salle in points and rebounds since he was a freshman.
* Rated as the No. 6 outfielder and No. 19 overall prospect in California and the No. 17 outfielder and No. 85 overall prospect nationally by Perfect Game.
* Hit .373 with three home runs and 18 RBI in limited action on the diamond during his junior campaign.
* Named to the 2024 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American First Team and 2023 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Second Team.
* Selected to the 2024 World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) 17U National Championship All-Tournament Team.
* Attended USA Baseball trials during the summer of 2024.

Moser on Alec Blair: “Alec is an athletic wing with length who can play multiple positions. Being a two-sport athlete, it showcases his versatile skillset. Alec is extremely dynamic in the open floor with his passing and has the ability to score by getting his athleticism into the game at 6-foot-7.”

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Men's Basketball