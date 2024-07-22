All Sooners

OU Basketball: Transfer Wing Glenn Taylor Jr. Commits to Oklahoma

The Sooners added another veteran piece to their roster on Monday evening, giving Porter Moser and company an even deeper team as OU transitions into the SEC.

Randall Sweet

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35)
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Monday evening, former St. John's and Oregon State wing Glenn Taylor Jr. announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Taylor spent the first two years of his college career at Oregon State, averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a sophomore for the Beavers.

In 2023 with the Red Storm, the Las Vegas, NV, product averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc on nearly two attempts per game. Taylor has started 59 games and appeared in 95 games over the course of his college career, providing another veteran presence in the Sooners' locker room.

Taylor joins the Sooners after committing to Grand Canyon in May, but backed off of his pledge a few weeks later in early June.

In high school, Taylor played at Compass Prep (AZ), the same school as OU's newest commit from the prep ranks, Jeremiah Fears.

With junior college transfer Jeff Nwankwo likely sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season, Fears and Taylor are both important additions to Porter Moser's squad late in the process.

With Fears' slashing and playmaking ability in addition to Taylor's proficiency as a catch-and-shoot player from 3-point range, the duo could make an immediate impact as the Sooners prepare to play their first season in the SEC.

With the two recent newcomers alongside Jalon Moore, who elected to play another year in Norman rather than test the NBA Draft, Moser and company could be competitive in what was one of the toughest conferences in college basketball last season.

Having to replace players like Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan, Le'Tre Darthard, Rivaldo Soares, John Hugley IV and more in one offseason is never easy, but Moser and company have added a stable of veterans who should make the team interesting.

Published
Randall Sweet

RANDALL SWEET

Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

Home/Men's Basketball