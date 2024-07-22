OU Basketball: Transfer Wing Glenn Taylor Jr. Commits to Oklahoma
On Monday evening, former St. John's and Oregon State wing Glenn Taylor Jr. announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Taylor spent the first two years of his college career at Oregon State, averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a sophomore for the Beavers.
In 2023 with the Red Storm, the Las Vegas, NV, product averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc on nearly two attempts per game. Taylor has started 59 games and appeared in 95 games over the course of his college career, providing another veteran presence in the Sooners' locker room.
Taylor joins the Sooners after committing to Grand Canyon in May, but backed off of his pledge a few weeks later in early June.
In high school, Taylor played at Compass Prep (AZ), the same school as OU's newest commit from the prep ranks, Jeremiah Fears.
With junior college transfer Jeff Nwankwo likely sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season, Fears and Taylor are both important additions to Porter Moser's squad late in the process.
With Fears' slashing and playmaking ability in addition to Taylor's proficiency as a catch-and-shoot player from 3-point range, the duo could make an immediate impact as the Sooners prepare to play their first season in the SEC.
With the two recent newcomers alongside Jalon Moore, who elected to play another year in Norman rather than test the NBA Draft, Moser and company could be competitive in what was one of the toughest conferences in college basketball last season.
Having to replace players like Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan, Le'Tre Darthard, Rivaldo Soares, John Hugley IV and more in one offseason is never easy, but Moser and company have added a stable of veterans who should make the team interesting.