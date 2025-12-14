Relive Oklahoma’s Bedlam Sweep from Courtside at Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners swept Bedlam on Saturday.

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma State 85-76 at the Paycom Center on Saturday before the Sooner women beat the Cowgirls 92-70 later in the afternoon.

Here are 10 photos from each game that help tell the stories of the Sooners’ wins:

Game One: Oklahoma 85, Oklahoma State 76

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown dribbles against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Guard Xzayvier Brown opened the scoring for the Sooners after the Cowboys scored the game’s first five points. Brown’s opening 3-pointer was much-needed for OU, as the Sooners went nearly three minutes without scoring a point. After Brown’s three, Nijel Pack and Derrion Reid scored back-to-back baskets to give the Sooners their first lead of the game.

Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack drives against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The aforementioned Pack had the hot hand early on. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State went back and forth for most of the early going, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Pack midway through the first half capped off an 8-0 run for the Sooners.

Oklahoma guard Jadon Jones shoots a 3-pointer against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, Jadon Jones hit his third 3-pointer of the game. Jones — a sixth-year player who missed the entire 2024-25 season with an injury — finished the first half with nine points. Jones has appeared in each of the Sooners’ last six games, averaging 7.6 points per contest.

Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack walks back after making a 3-pointer against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Pack knocked down another 3-pointer with only six seconds left in the first half to give the Sooners a 41-35 lead at the break. Pack finished the first 20 minutes with 13 points and four rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting.

Oklahoma forward Tae Davis prepares to shoot a 3-pointer against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners made nine of their 18 three-point attempts in the first half. Jones made three, as mentioned, as did Pack. In addition to their 50 percent clip from beyond the arc, the Sooners shot 42.4 percent from the field, making 14 of their 33 field-goal attempts.

Oklahoma State's Christian Coleman dunks against Oklahoma. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Early in the second half, Oklahoma State took its first lead since the first few minutes. The Cowboys went on an 8-1 run and led 53-51 with 11:32 remaining in the game. Oklahoma State forward Christian Coleman threw down a dunk to give the Pokes the lead, and OU coach Porter Moser called a timeout.

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown attempts a layup against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After Moser’s timeout, Brown made a 2-pointer to tie the game at 53-53. That bucket from Brown proved to be a spark for the Sooners, as they scored five more points to reclaim the lead. Brown was particularly valuable to OU’s winning effort. He finished the game with a team-high 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and he also logged four assists.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser argues with an official against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kept the lead for the rest of the game — but the Sooners never ran away with it. The Sooners got their lead to eight points with four minutes left in the game, but the Cowboys clawed back and cut the lead to three points with 1:37 remaining. Moser was particularly tense late in the game, and he even took off his jacket while arguing with an official, though he did not receive a technical foul.

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown gets fouled against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After OSU got it to 79-76, the Sooners scored the game’s final six points. Tae Davis scored on a dunk and OU responded with a stop, putting OSU in a must-foul situation. Brown and Dayton Forsythe both made pairs of clutch free throws after Cowboy fouls, and the Sooners eventually dribbled out the remaining seconds to seal their nine-point win.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser celebrates after beating Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Moser is 4-0 in his last four contests against Oklahoma State after Saturday’s 85-76 win. The Sooners defeated Oklahoma State 80-65 last year in the teams’ first game against each other as non-conference opponents. Oklahoma swept Oklahoma State during the Sooners’ final season in the Big 12 (2023-24).

Game Two: Oklahoma 92, Oklahoma State 70

An Oklahoma State player attempts a shot against Oklahoma. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma State led for much of the first quarter, thanks to an efficient effort from the floor. The Cowgirls finished the first quarter shooting 47.4 percent from the field. OSU controlled the rebounding battle in the period, too, collecting 14 boards to Oklahoma’s nine.

Oklahoma guard Zya Vann attempts a layup against Oklahoma State | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

While the Cowgirls shot better in the first 10 minutes, the Sooners went to the quarter break with the lead. Zya Vann hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give OU a 21-20 advantage. Vann was Oklahoma’s top offensive player early, as she finished the first quarter with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting. She finished the game with 15 points.

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez looks for a pass against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Freshman phenom Aaliyah Chavez had a rough start against the Cowgirls. She went 0-of-3 from the field in the first quarter and also had a turnover. Chavez finally joined the scoring effort when she made a pair of free throws with 2:52 left in the second quarter after Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt was called for a technical foul. She finished the half with four points and ended the game with 15.

Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams looks for space against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After Vann’s buzzer beater ended the first quarter, forward Sahara Williams made a basket in the paint with four seconds left in the second quarter to put the Sooners up 42-37 at halftime. Williams scored 10 points in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting.

Oklahoma guard Zya Vann celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners came out of the break hot. They went on a 14-4 run to begin the third quarter, giving OU a comfortable 15-point lead. Vann had the final points of that run, as she hit another 3-pointer.

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez drives against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Minutes after the Sooners’ strong opening to the third quarter, OU gained even more separation from the Cowgirls. Payton Verhulst made a 3-pointer before Chavez forced a turnover and scored on a layup. Chavez logged another steal just seconds after her layup, and after that, Williams capped off a 7-0 run with an inside shot.

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk argues with an official against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Center Raegan Beers scored the opening basket of the fourth quarter to make it an 18-point game — but the Cowgirls didn’t go away immediately. OSU went on an 8-0 run to get back within striking distance. OU coach Jennie Baranczyk argued with the discernment of the officiating crew multiple times during this stretch.

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez shoots against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

After Oklahoma State’s eight unanswered points, the Sooners went on an 8-0 run of their own. Beers made a layup to start the run before Chavez hit back-to-back jumpers. Verhulst then logged a layup to get OU’s lead back to 18 points with just 4:07 remaining in the game.

Oklahoma's Keziah Lofton drives against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

With the Sooners leading comfortably in the closing minutes, OU got a chance to play a few of its reserves: Beatrice Culliton, Emma Tolan and Keziah Lofton. Lofton is the only one of that trio who scored, as she drew a foul and made both of her free-throw attempts.

Oklahoma's Brooklyn Stewart celebrates after beating Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

It took the Sooners all four quarters to pull away for good, but they got the job done and left the Paycom Center with a 92-70 win. Oklahoma improved to 11-1 with the win, and the Sooners’ lone loss came against UCLA, which is currently ranked No. 4. The Sooners have just one non-conference game — against North Carolina Central — remaining before they open SEC play.