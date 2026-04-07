Rising Oklahoma Big Man to Test Transfer Portal Waters, per Report

Andreas Holst has never played in any games for the Sooners, and it’s now likely that he never will.

Holst, a forward from Denmark who signed with OU in as part of its 2025 recruiting class, will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from college basketball analyst Arman Jovic.

Oklahoma forward Andreas Holst is entering the transfer portal, his agency tells me



The 7-0 Danish forward redshirted this past season and will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



High flyer with great tools, can stretch the floor, needs development.



(@Andreasholst18) pic.twitter.com/5VSfo2YqsN — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 7, 2026

Holst stands 7-foot and weighs 200 pounds. On3 graded him as the No. 131 overall prospect and the No. 33 power forward in the Class of 2025, and the outlet ranked him as a 3-star recruit.

Despite his 7-foot frame, Holst never played in any games during the 2025-26 season. Holst, instead, preserved his redshirt. (Players who appear in even one game are ineligible to preserve their redshirts in college basketball).

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Holst played professionally for the Bakken Bears in the Basketligaen, the highest league in Denmark. There, Holst made 38 3-pointers.

Holst also played for Team Denmark in FIBA’s 2023 U18 European Championship, averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Holst is the second player from Oklahoma’s 2025-26 squad who will reportedly enter the transfer portal, as Sam Kayser reported that guard Jeff Nwankwo will reportedly test the portal waters on Monday. A native of Oklahoma City, Nwankwo averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 24 appearances this year.

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With Holst seemingly on his way out, it leaves an even larger hole in OU’s frontcourt.

Centers Mohamed Wague and Kirill Elatontsev are now out of eligibility. Wague started all 37 games for the Sooners in 2025-26, while Elatontsev — a former Russian professional player — played a key bench role after joining the team in December.

Kai Rogers, a freshman in 2025-26, is the only center who will return to Norman, unless he enters the transfer portal. Forwards Derrion Reid, Kuol Atak and Finley Keeffe all have eligibility remaining, should they choose to stay at Oklahoma.

Assuming Holst and Nwankwo stay in the portal and transfer elsewhere, eight players will depart from the program this offseason. Wague, Elatontsev, Nijel Pack, Tae Davis, Jadon Jones and Reid Lovelace have all exhausted their remaining eligibility.

The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, and it will close on April 21. Players who enter the portal are eligible to return to their original schools.

OU’s season ended on Sunday, when the Sooners lost 89-82 in overtime against West Virginia in the College Basketball Crown title game. The Sooners finished the campaign with a 21-16 overall record.