Should Oklahoma Recalibrate Expectations After Recent Pair of Additions?

Over the last couple of weeks, Oklahoma’s roster has improved significantly.

The Sooners signed former SMU and Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards last week. And on Wednesday, they earned a commitment from forward Duke Brennan, who earned All-Big East honors for the 2025-26 season.

OU narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season, as the Sooners were the first team out of the 68-team field.

Now, with Edwards, Brennan and several other newcomers on their way in, should Oklahoma fans have higher expectations for the 2026-27 team?

Here’s what to know:

What do Edwards, Brennan add?

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) brings the ball upcourt against against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ironically, Edwards may have kept the Sooners out of the NCAA Tournament in 2025-26.

Edwards missed the last few weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury, but SMU released a statement prior to Selection Sunday that he would be available for the NCAA Tournament. After the tourney selection committee revealed its field of 68, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee chair Keith Gill said that Edwards’ availability pushed the Mustangs over the edge and allowed them to be the last team in the field over Oklahoma.

Edwards, though, didn’t play in SMU’s 89-79 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the First Four. Mustangs coach Andy Enfield denied that he misled the committee — but the optics don’t look great.

But if Edwards can be an immediate star at OU, all will be forgiven by Sooner fans.

Edwards started the first 28 games of SMU’s season in 2025-26 before his injury, and he averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. In the two seasons before that, Edwards started 65 games for the Mustangs, and he was named to the All-ACC Defensive Team in 2024-25. Edwards began his career at Tennessee, playing one season for the Volunteers before transferring to SMU.

Brennan is also entering his fifth college basketball season.

The 6-foot-10 forward spent the 2025-26 season at Villanova and averaged 12.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He was a Third Team All-Big East selection during his lone season with the Wildcats.

Brennan opened his college career at Arizona State but spent only one season in Tempe. He spent his next two years at Grand Canyon, helping the Lopes reach the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

How does OU’s portal haul stack up against the rest of the SEC?

Texas A&M guard Pop Isaacs passes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Edwards and Brennan aren’t the only experienced pieces who have joined the Sooners this offseason.

Oklahoma previously signed guards Pop Isaacs and Tyler Hendricks, forward Khani Rooths and centers Akoldah Gak and Yaak Yaak.

Where does this portal class stack up against the rest of the SEC? Many of the Sooners’ conference foes also put together impressive hauls.

According to 247Sports, Oklahoma’s transfer portal class ranks fifth in the SEC, behind Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas and Texas A&M.

Being in the top five bodes well for Oklahoma, but it doesn’t mean that the Sooners will instantly be a top-five team in the conference.

For one, transfers — even highly touted ones — don’t always fit in with their new programs.

Also, some schools didn’t need to add as much from the portal. Florida, for example, won the SEC’s regular-season title in 2026 and added only one transfer to the roster.

Still, it’s encouraging that the Sooners were able to add several experienced pieces to complement the returning crew of Xzayvier Brown, Derrion Reid, Dayton Forsythe and Kai Rogers.

National outlook

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser coaches against Missouri. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

On paper, the Sooners should be much improved from their 2025-26 campaign in which they fell just short of the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi included the Sooners in his bracketology that he released on Aug. 18. He had OU as a 10-seed, meaning it would have to compete in a play-in game as part of the NCAA Tournament’s new 76-team model. That prediction came before Brennan’s signing, meaning that the Sooners’ stock could rise whenever he unveils his newest bracket.

CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein ranked Oklahoma at No. 25 in his latest “Rothstein 45” on Thursday.

Overall, the outlook is much more favorable for the Sooners to compete in 2026-27.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny made the decision to retain coach Porter Moser after the Sooners’ late-season surge in which they won eight of 11 games before their loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. In March, Denny said that it was his job to ensure that the program’s resources match its expectations.

Evidently, the Sooners have done plenty to resource the program. It’s now Moser’s job to prove that Denny’s decision was the right one.