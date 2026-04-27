Oklahoma Dips Into the G League to Add a Center
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Tapping into the NBA’s G-League for ready-made, plug-and-play talent is quickly becoming a trend in college basketball.
Count the Oklahoma Sooners as the next team to try in the form of 6-11 center Akoldah Gak. This was first reported by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.
Gak signed a Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards last October and has been with their G League affiliate — the Capital City Go-Go — since then.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary, non-guaranteed NBA deal frequently used for training camp, allowing teams to retain a player's G League rights if they are waived, enabling conversion to a Two-Way contract. It is often called a "summer" or "training camp" contract.
Gak is 23 years old — will be 24 when the season begins. Originally from Sydney, New South Wales, Gak came to Blair Academy in New Jersey via St. Dominc's College in Sydney. He was able to attend Blair Academy through a basketball scholarship established by former NBA player and Blair alumni Luol Deng.
Gak played in the NBL — Australia's professional basketball league from 2020-2022. He played for the Chicago Bulls summer league team in 2022. In 2025, Gak signed a deal with the Mexico City Capitanes G-League team before joining the Go-Go later that year.
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Gak joins the class on new incoming transfer Sooners Khani Rooths (Louisville), Tyler Hendricks (Utah Valley), Pop Isaacs (Texas A&M). Freshman Gage Mayfield, a top-60 prospect from Northport, AL, is the only preps player to join the program.
With Mo Wague's graduation and Kirill Elatontsev's eligibility ending, the Sooners were left with one big in Kai Rogers. Rogers was a freshman last season and is expected to make a jump this offseason for Moser's team.
In addition to new players, OU did perhaps their most important work in retaining talent from last season.
Derrion Reid, Xzayvier Brown, Rogers and Dayton Forstyhe have all signed on for another season in Norman. This will be pivotal for Moser, who has struggled to retain talent year-to-year in order to build a culture.
Gak's addition hopes to add depth to a position of need. His experience playing professional baksetball overseas and in the States can help balance out the lack of experience Rogers had from 2025-26.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.