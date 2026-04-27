Oklahoma Dips Into the G League to Add a Center

Tapping into the NBA’s G-League for ready-made, plug-and-play talent is quickly becoming a trend in college basketball.

Count the Oklahoma Sooners as the next team to try in the form of 6-11 center Akoldah Gak. This was first reported by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

NEWS: Capital City Go-Go center Akoldah Gak is signing with Oklahoma, Gersh Sports told DraftExpress.



The 6'11, 23-year-old Australian averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 minutes per game in the G League this season. pic.twitter.com/TYJXnpj7du — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 27, 2026

Gak signed a Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards last October and has been with their G League affiliate — the Capital City Go-Go — since then.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary, non-guaranteed NBA deal frequently used for training camp, allowing teams to retain a player's G League rights if they are waived, enabling conversion to a Two-Way contract. It is often called a "summer" or "training camp" contract.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser celebrates after a made 3-pointer against Auburn. | Carson Field, Sooners On S

Gak is 23 years old — will be 24 when the season begins. Originally from Sydney, New South Wales, Gak came to Blair Academy in New Jersey via St. Dominc's College in Sydney. He was able to attend Blair Academy through a basketball scholarship established by former NBA player and Blair alumni Luol Deng.

Gak played in the NBL — Australia's professional basketball league from 2020-2022. He played for the Chicago Bulls summer league team in 2022. In 2025, Gak signed a deal with the Mexico City Capitanes G-League team before joining the Go-Go later that year.

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Gak joins the class on new incoming transfer Sooners Khani Rooths (Louisville), Tyler Hendricks (Utah Valley), Pop Isaacs (Texas A&M). Freshman Gage Mayfield, a top-60 prospect from Northport, AL, is the only preps player to join the program.

With Mo Wague's graduation and Kirill Elatontsev's eligibility ending, the Sooners were left with one big in Kai Rogers. Rogers was a freshman last season and is expected to make a jump this offseason for Moser's team.

In addition to new players, OU did perhaps their most important work in retaining talent from last season.

Derrion Reid, Xzayvier Brown, Rogers and Dayton Forstyhe have all signed on for another season in Norman. This will be pivotal for Moser, who has struggled to retain talent year-to-year in order to build a culture.

Oklahoma forward Derrion Reid drives against Arkansas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Gak's addition hopes to add depth to a position of need. His experience playing professional baksetball overseas and in the States can help balance out the lack of experience Rogers had from 2025-26.