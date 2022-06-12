Oklahoma Adds Missouri Transfer F Yaya Keita

Keita played in 21 games as a true freshman last with the Tigers after coming to Mizzou as a 3-star recruit.

Porter Moser is staying busy in the transfer portal.

Just one day after getting the commitment of a highly-touted 2023 prospect, Oklahoma has made another addition - this time to the current roster with Missouri transfer forward Yaya Keita.

Keita is a raw talent having played in just 21 career collegiate games - all last year in his lone season with the Tigers.

He had played in eight straight games before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year on February 8.

A St. Louis native, Keita is listed at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds and was a 3-star recruit out of high school.

In the class of 2021, he was rated as the No. 27 center in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and as the No. 210 overall player.

While the Sooners have done a nice job adding in the transfer portal once again this offseason, the need for more big men was still apparent after the departures of Ethan Chargois, Akol Mawein and Rick Issanza.

How quickly of an impact Keita can have is unclear, but at the very least he serves as some appreciated depth to an area that was relatively thin for Moser’s squad going into next year.