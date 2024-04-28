Newcomer Profile: Playing at Oklahoma is a 'Huge Blessing' for Freshman K Liam Evans
NORMAN — New Oklahoma kicker Liam Evans looks around sometimes and still can't believe it.
"Definitely surreal," Evans said. "… I eat breakfast looking at the stadium every day. It’s pretty awesome."
Evans grew up in nearby Moore, going to OU games with family and loving the Sooners.
Now he's kicking for them.
"I’ve been watching them my whole life," Evans said in March. "It’s pretty surreal to just be here, and being in that facility every day. It’s kind of crazy to me, but I feel like I’m getting used to it."
Evans was added to the roster this spring, along with Florida State transfer Tyler Keltner, to compete with Zach Schmit for the placekicking job. He's spent most of the last two years getting to know Schmit as the Sooner coaching staff recruited him.
"Talked to him every time I visit," Evans said. "Our conversations are always, 'We’re gonna compete, we’re gonna make each other better.' "
After two seasons with shaky field goal kicking in crunch-time situations, Oklahoma needed to add competition to its special teams unit heading into the SEC.
"It’s only gonna make all of us better, me, Tyler and Zach," Evans said. "Whoever comes out, it’s gonna benefit the team the best."
A member of OU's 2024 recruiting class, Evans decided to arrive on campus in January to give himself a better chance at earning more time on the field earlier in his career. Coming out of high school, Evans was rated a 5-star prospect and the No. 8 kicker in the nation according to Kohl's Kicking.
Hailing from nearby Moore, Evans told reporters that he is excited to be able to play college football so close to home.
“It’s awesome, it’s one of the best parts about being here," Evans said. "Being so close to my family and friends. Being able to play for this great school, it’s a huge blessing.”
WATCH: Oklahoma K Liam Evans Interview
Evans said he went to his first OU game when "I was pretty small" with his dad, uncle and grandpa. As he elevated his stature in the Kohl's camps, a college football career seemed closer. Eventually, when OU and former special teams analyst Jay Nunez began recruiting him, OU became a real possibility.
"Obviously this school's been on my radar my whole life," Evans said. But when it came to proximity to family and familiarity with home, "No place was like this place."
Being on campus for the past three months, Evans has had the opportunity to compete with Keltner and Schmit. After spring football practice, it appears that Keltner and Schmit are competing for OU's starting kicker spot, but Evans could find his way onto the field early in his career if he is able to kick well in practice.
The 5-foot-7 Evans said his field goal range is currently around 55 yards, adding that he feels confident in the mental side of his game coming into his collegiate career.
“Field goal range, somewhere in the 50s, probably. In-game, that’s probably the max. I’ve been getting stronger in the weight room, faster, more explosive. Just working on that," Evans said. "The mental aspect is a huge part of it. You’ve got to have a good mental state to be kicking well. It’s probably more mental than physical at times. So, I’m definitely working on that. Having a good mindset and staying positive and just trying to be my best.”
If Evans is able to stay positive and prove to the Sooners' coaching staff that he can consistently knock down kicks, he will certainly have a crack at getting onto the field in his first few years Oklahoma.
Over the past two seasons, Schmit has connected on 27 of his 39 field goal attempts, but missed big-time kicks against Texas and Oklahoma State in 2023. According to Brent Venables, Schmit continually proved in practice that he was deserving of the job, leading some observers to wonder if the Bishop McGuinness product's missed kicks were due to Schmit losing confidence.
It seems as though Evans has already prepared himself to deal with the emotional rollercoaster that is being a college kicker, telling reporters how he calms himself down in big moments.
“I’d say the biggest thing is just breathing," Evans said. "Take deep breaths. Try to calm down, you know what to do. Don’t think about what you’re doing, just let your muscle memory do everything, and that’s how I kick my best.”
Keltner, who didn't log a single field goal attempt in 2023 with the Seminoles, was a two-time All-Conference selection at East Tennessee State prior to his transfer to FSU. He has scored 300 career points.
In addition to bringing two new kickers into the fold, Oklahoma also hired former San Diego State special teams coach Doug Deakin to fill a similar role in Norman. Deakin spent 17 seasons with the Aztecs and served as SDSU's special teams coach for the past six years.
So far, Evans seems to have a good relationship with his new coach.
“He’s been great, I met him probably two weeks ago," Evans said in early March. "He’s a great guy, he’s dedicated to his job and his players and he’s going to do a great job.”
In Oklahoma's Red/White game, Evans connected on two PAT attempts and booted multiple kickoffs. While it seems that Keltner and Schmit are battling for the Sooners' starting kicker spot at the moment, both players are redshirt seniors, which should give Evans a runway to winning the job during his second year on campus in 2025.
"It was a little surreal just to be talking to this school. But it was great," Evans said. " ... It’s been awesome. First two weeks were kind of transition, I was getting used to everything, but now I feel fully in a rhythm."