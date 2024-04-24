Newcomer Profile: Oklahoma OL Josh Aisosa Was Propelled Into Stardom After Late Football Start
NORMAN — Oklahoma freshman offensive lineman Josh Aisosa is living a suburban Oklahoma kid’s dream.
An Edmond Santa Fe High School alum, Aisosa was one of six in-state high school recruits to pledge to Oklahoma in the 2024 class (Westmoore’s Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Union’s Devon Jordan, Carl Albert’s Xavier Robinson, Heritage Hall’s Andy Bass and NOAH’s Danny Okoye). The 6-foot-3, 320-pound 3-star interior prospect enrolled early and just wrapped up his first spring with the Sooners.
“Looking again up front, offensive line, Josh Aisosa from Edmond Santa Fe, one of the best linemen in the state,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said on National Signing Day. “Just a fantastic player. He’s got size, athletic ability, great agility, he’s worked really hard at his game and his development.”
WATCH: Josh Aisosa National Signing Day interview with John Hoover
Aisosa picked OU over Iowa State, UNLV, Tulsa and others. The opportunity to play for one of college football’s most storied programs in his backyard lured him to Norman, but the opportunity to play for one of college football’s best offensive line coaches sweetened the deal.
“It’s been good knowing [Bill Bedenbaugh], and our relationship has evolved a lot over the past couple months,” Aisosa said earlier this spring, “especially since recruitment season. I was getting ready to make a decision, you know, we’ve gotten to know each other a lot more and we know what to expect out of each other and how we feel about each other. He’s a great guy to be around and to know, and he’s definitely a mentor. I can definitely see that he’ll teach me a lot and, you know, he’s going to get me to where I want to be in the future.”
Aisosa only began playing football as a sophomore in high school, after which his football career swiftly propelled into stardom. He picked up his first Power 5 offer from Iowa State in March of 2023 and was ranked as the nation’s 52nd best offensive lineman by On3 and the No. 8 recruit in Oklahoma’s 2024 class by his senior year.
Seeing the field as a freshman is a goal for Aisosa this year, one that might meet fruition given OU’s loss of all five starters from last year. He got plenty of playing time at center in Saturday's Red/White Game and held his own as he has all spring. He also wants to improve his strength and build a name for himself within the weight room and at practice.
“There’s opportunity for me to play really early when things like that happen, and I see that as a blessing almost,” Aisosa said. “It’s sad to see people leave, but, you know, it makes other opportunities for guys like me to end up on the field.”
Aisosa led the Wolves to a 7-4 record last fall and an appearance in the Class 6A-I state quarterfinal game a year after finishing with only a single win. In just his third year playing football (and second on varsity), Aisosa cleared debris for over 3,400 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns in 2023. He was named the 2023 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and was tabbed 6A-I-2 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Patience is a word that has seldom been associated with his football career, but Aisosa is taking his Sooners career one day at a time.
“Patience is a big thing that everyone needs, and as a freshman, especially, you need to stay patient and stay the course and trust the process so things can be better for you in the future,” Aisosa said.
Aisosa was also one of 10 total newcomers — five high school recruits and five transfers — to the offensive line, the Sooners’ most depleted position group exiting the 2023 season. If the Sooners are to replenish historically one of their most productive positions, getting players of Aisosa physical stature and talent to Norman is essential.
“Recently, we’ve all [freshmen] been getting really close, talking to each other. I feel like this O-Line class we have could be really great and things can be really bright in the future for all five of us,” Aisosa said. “I see the potential in all of us. We can definitely all get playing time in the future, maybe even this season. You know, we’re all really good at what we do, and I think we’re going to prove it in the future.
“It takes a lot of pressure off, you know, you’re not competing against 1,000 veterans, like ‘Ah, there’s no chance.’ Everybody’s learning everything together,” Aisosa said.
The relationships within the O-Line room have been just as cooperative as they have been competitive, Aisosa said.
“Everyone’s competing. Everyone’s trying to make their way onto the field, trying to prove themselves, but it’s not like you’re ripping each other apart trying to get there,” Aisosa said. “You’re building up together, trying to find the best five as a team and not trying to be one-by-one. . . Everyone’s trying to get on the field together, not trying to rip each other apart to get there.”