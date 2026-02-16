Oklahoma Makes Top Eight for Class of 2027 Quarterback Prospect

NORMAN — The Sooners are still without a quarterback commit from the Class of 2027, though they are still in the mix for one that had a breakout season last fall.

Jamison Roberts, a quarterback from Saraland, AL, narrowed his list of schools down to eight, and Oklahoma made the cut, per Chad Simmons of Rivals.

NEWS: After having a monster junior season, Saraland (Ala.) QB Jamison Roberts is down to 8 schools.



The latest on his recruitment here: https://t.co/h8MLktYHY2 pic.twitter.com/D0Y28m4nGa — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 9, 2026

The other seven schools still in the hunt for Roberts include Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern and Ole Miss.

Roberts logged video-game numbers as a junior at Saraland High School in 2025.

The junior quarterback finished the season with 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions on 73-percent passing. He also rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns, helping Saraland reach the Alabama 6A state title game.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Will Oklahoma Transfer OL Peyton Joseph Instantly Contribute in 2026?

Can Oklahoma Unlock Transfer CB Dakoda Fields’ Full Potential?

Oklahoma's 2027 Non-Conference Game vs. ACC Opponent Moved to Neutral Site

In 2024, Roberts served as the backup to then-Texas commit KJ Lacey. Still, Roberts appeared in seven games, throwing for 492 yards and eight touchdowns.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Roberts is the No. 370 overall player and No. 25 quarterback in the Class of 2027. He is listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds.

While OU has yet to land a 2027 quarterback, the Sooners have put together a stellar class.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. The Sooners have earned pledges from 13 players, seven of which are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

RB commit reportedly still locked in

Per a report from Rivals’ Parker Thune, 2027 running back commit Jaxsen Stokes is firm in his commitment with the Sooners.

Good news for #Sooners fans late Wednesday night... even though DeMarco Murray is leaving, RB commit Jaxsen Stokes isn't going anywhere.



“I’m still fully committed to OU. I chose the university and the staff before I did one single person."



➡️ https://t.co/j70kza1LKU pic.twitter.com/QZmllEm8dN — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) February 12, 2026

Thune’s report comes after OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray departed to take the same position with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

A native of Chatsworth, CA, Stokes is a consensus 3-star prospect. He pledged with Oklahoma in November despite holding offers from other major programs like Notre Dame, USC and Oregon.

As a junior at Sierra Canyon High School, Stokes rushed for 722 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2028 RB commit reacts to Murray’s departure

Micah Rhodes, the No. 1 running back from the 2028 class who recently pledged with the Sooners, also reacted to Murray’s exit.

The running back prospect posted three emojis to his X (formerly Twitter) account, seemingly displaying sadness that Murray is leaving the program.

😔😔😔 — Micah Rhodes (@themicahrhodes) February 12, 2026

Rhodes’ post, however, isn’t an indication that he will be decommitting any time soon.

He actually posted his “official commitment video” to X a few days later, reaffirming his desire to play at Oklahoma.

A native of Spring, TX, Rhodes chose OU over offers from Texas A&M and Texas on Jan. 29. 247Sports ranks him as the top running back and the No. 28 player in the Class of 2028.

In 2025, his sophomore year, Rhodes rushed for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns on 172 carries. He earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

Sooners offer 2027 DL

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Sione Felila announced on X that the Sooners sent him an offer on Tuesday.

Felila is a consensus 3-star recruit, ranked as the No. 52 defensive lineman in the 2027 class by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-2 and 265 pounds.

Other major programs that have offered Felila include BYU, Oregon, Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington.